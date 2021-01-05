News

Ustwo games is planting a new tree for each download of Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

By , Staff Writer

Ustwo Games has planted a new tree for each download of Alba: A Wildlife Adventure.

In partnership with Ecologi, as confirmed on Twitter (below), the company has planted 276,490 trees. However, ustwo games would like that number to grow to one million.

As stated by the developer and publisher, "games can make a real difference."

In Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, players take control of Alba while they explore the world and conserve wildlife.

One with nature

Currently, the open-world adventure game is available on iOS devices via Apple Arcade. It can also be downloaded on Steam. Alba: A Wildlife Adventure was first released on December 11th, 2020.

However, the game is set to hit PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch in Spring 2021.


