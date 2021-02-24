News

Beamable secures $5 million in funding

To be used to grow its live game service for Unity

Beamable secures $5 million in funding
By , Staff Writer

Service platform Beamable has secured $5 million in a funding round.

Companyon Ventures and GrandBanks Capital led the investment. Other investors included Defy.vc and Oyster Funds, among others.

"What impressed us about Beamable is the vision for enabling any designer to create amazing games without the burden of building and rebuilding the backend infrastructure for those games," said Companyon Ventures general partner Firas Raouf.

"And the decision to invest was made that much easier after we spoke to the studios that are currently using Beamable to power their game revenue while lowering their live-game operating costs by up to 75%."

Fueling growth

Beamable will use its newfound finance to fuel the growth of its live game service for Unity game developers.

Since last year, more than 100 companies have signed up to use Beamable, and over 20 million users have accessed titles built using the platform.

"Game studios want to focus on what they love most: building great games," said Beamable CEO Jon Radoff.

"We saw them struggling with workflow: brittle processes, continuously reinventing the wheel, or coping with complex backend-as-a-service products.

"Studios come to us because they need a platform built around Unity that makes it easy to deliver new content and features, drives social engagement and delights paying players."

In October 2020, Beamable filed for bankruptcy, though shortly after, it confirmed it would not be shutting down as a result.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News May 10th, 2019

Unity chases further $125 million funding round at $6 billion valuation

News Jun 7th, 2018

Mail.Ru teams up with Unity to invest in games developers

News May 24th, 2017

Unity scores $400 million investment from equity firm Silver Lake

News Feb 16th, 2021

Colossi Games secures $2.5 million in seed funding

News Feb 8th, 2021

Candivore raises $12m for match-three title Match Masters

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies