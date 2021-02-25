Revealed: 16 tracks covering essential games industry insight at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6. Two new tracks coming your way...

From global trends of the games industry and game maker insights, to the basics of game creation and getting the ultimate resource guide for revenue building, to exploring the online media world and beyond the gaming sphere - find out what hot topics you will learn about at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6.
April 19th to 23rd sparks the return of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital for more deep dives into the games industry, with over 250 expert speakers delivering their amazing insights on 16 conference tracks.
And for our sixth digital conference, two new tracks make their appearances! CFO 101 sponsored by Pollen VC makes its debut, aiming to provide the ultimate resource guide for CFOs, CROs and revenue builders. Meanwhile, Game Development 101 makes its return after a successful showing at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, and aims to provide the basics of game creation for those new to the business.
We’ll reveal more about the schedule in the build-up to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6, and will continue to add new elements, so make sure you bookmark the official site and stay tuned. But for now, where are the 14 conference tracks for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6.
The Growth Track
Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game
The Developer Toolkit
Everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games
Global Trends
From East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe
Game Maker Insights
Case studies from the front line, covering the likes of game design, audio, character design, UX, and narrative
Live Ops Landscape
A track dedicated to explaining and improving your approach to live ops, the core of the modern games world
Big Screen Gaming
Beyond mobile: developing and publishing for PC, console, XR, esports, cloud gaming and more
Monetiser (sponsored by Unity Technologies)
Make the most of mobile advertising, IAPs and other monetisation opportunities in our this focused track
Industry Visions & Values
Grab the lowdown on how to build better companies for sustainable game development
Incredible Indies
How to survive and thrive as a smaller studio in today's competitive games development landscape
Esports + Influencers (sponsored by Enthusiast Gaming)
Unbeatable insight into the opportunities in competitive gaming. Plus hear first-hand from the personalities and agencies that are changing the media world
Show Me The Money
Get practical insight on securing the funding that will make a difference
Hypercasual + Social Games (sponsored by CrazyLabs)
One-click games are growing and social platforms offer wider distribution – find out how to take advantage
The Art of Publishing (sponsored by Ohayoo)
Publishing is core to the games business: we explore how best to work with publishers to get your game to market
Beyond Games
Where games intersect with the worlds of films, TV, comics, music, books, pop culture and more…
CFO 101 (sponsored by Pollen VC)
Discover the ultimate resource guide for CFOs, CROs and revenue builders
Game Development 101
New to the business of making games? Discover the basics of game creation
Each track is streamed live so each attendee can interact with our speakers and take the conversation further after their talk has concluded. And for those that can’t quite make it at the time, each talk is recorded and made available on demand.
And here are the first of the 250+ speakers you’ll hear from at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6:
Book now and save with our MASSIVE discount
Explore every aspect of the games industry and learn something new at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6. Book now and save more than $580 with our Super Early Bird discounts! Hurry, this offer ends at midnight TONIGHT, February 25th!
We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?