Revealed: 16 tracks covering essential games industry insight at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6. Two new tracks coming your way...

From global trends of the games industry and game maker insights, to the basics of game creation and getting the ultimate resource guide for revenue building, to exploring the online media world and beyond the gaming sphere - find out what hot topics you will learn about at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6.

April 19th to 23rd sparks the return of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital for more deep dives into the games industry, with over 250 expert speakers delivering their amazing insights on 16 conference tracks.

And for our sixth digital conference, two new tracks make their appearances! CFO 101 sponsored by Pollen VC makes its debut, aiming to provide the ultimate resource guide for CFOs, CROs and revenue builders. Meanwhile, Game Development 101 makes its return after a successful showing at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, and aims to provide the basics of game creation for those new to the business.

We’ll reveal more about the schedule in the build-up to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6, and will continue to add new elements, so make sure you bookmark the official site and stay tuned. But for now, where are the 14 conference tracks for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6.

The Growth Track

Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game

The Developer Toolkit

Everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games

Global Trends

From East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe

Game Maker Insights

Case studies from the front line, covering the likes of game design, audio, character design, UX, and narrative

Live Ops Landscape

A track dedicated to explaining and improving your approach to live ops, the core of the modern games world

Big Screen Gaming

Beyond mobile: developing and publishing for PC, console, XR, esports, cloud gaming and more

Monetiser (sponsored by Unity Technologies)

Make the most of mobile advertising, IAPs and other monetisation opportunities in our this focused track

Industry Visions & Values

Grab the lowdown on how to build better companies for sustainable game development

Incredible Indies

How to survive and thrive as a smaller studio in today's competitive games development landscape

Esports + Influencers (sponsored by Enthusiast Gaming)

Unbeatable insight into the opportunities in competitive gaming. Plus hear first-hand from the personalities and agencies that are changing the media world

Show Me The Money

Get practical insight on securing the funding that will make a difference

Hypercasual + Social Games (sponsored by CrazyLabs)

One-click games are growing and social platforms offer wider distribution – find out how to take advantage

The Art of Publishing (sponsored by Ohayoo)

Publishing is core to the games business: we explore how best to work with publishers to get your game to market

Beyond Games

Where games intersect with the worlds of films, TV, comics, music, books, pop culture and more…

CFO 101 (sponsored by Pollen VC)

Discover the ultimate resource guide for CFOs, CROs and revenue builders

Game Development 101

New to the business of making games? Discover the basics of game creation

Each track is streamed live so each attendee can interact with our speakers and take the conversation further after their talk has concluded. And for those that can’t quite make it at the time, each talk is recorded and made available on demand.

And here are the first of the 250+ speakers you’ll hear from at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6:

