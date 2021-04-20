iOS 14.5 is (very) nearly here! Are you ready for the mobile marketing implications?

The latest iteration of Apple's mobile operating system, iOS 14.5, is widely believed to be landing any minute now, possibly even today.

Aside from a host of new features for users, the new Apple iOS 14.5 will bring with it a fundamental change to how user data is captured and thus how UA, marketing and monetisation works in the mobile game space.

In short it will be a game-changer for the industry:

But what does this really mean?

How will it change the market?

What solutions are available?

Will this create any new opportunities?

What should you be thinking about or doing right now?

From 18:00 BST (UK time) today, PocketGamer.Biz is running a dedicated micro summit Beyond IDFA: The Future Of UA And Monetisation in association with Liftoff to specifically answer these questions and many more.

Explore the opportunities and solutions that will lead the ‘new look’ UA business

This dedicated event is aimed at professionals in this space, both UA managers on the game publisher side, as well as the service companies and experts providing solutions, but in truth it's essential listening for anyone in the industry.

Through a series of talks and a panel including the likes of Rovio, Vungle, Beachbum, InMobi and Liftoff, we will not only describe the scale of the challenge and potential impact, but also explore the opportunities and solutions that will lead the ‘new look’ UA and monetisation business from spring 2021 onwards!

