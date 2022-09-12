News

Learn how to maximise your in-game revenue stream at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Gain in-depth insights from top experts when it comes to in-game monetisation at September’s leading conference

Our expert games industry speakers will dive deep into the best methods to maximise your in-game revenue at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki.

September 27th to 28th sees the return of the Pocket Gamer Connects series to Finland, the spiritual home of mobile games, since 2019. We’re curating a world class conference lineup ready to deliver fantastic content, with over 21 tracks featuring 200 speakers.

In the run up to the event, we’ll be highlighting the amazing content that you can expect on these tracks, with today’s spotlight being the Market Monetiser track.

A massive thank you to our track sponsors Adverty! Adverty, the leading in-game advertising platform, delivers seamless In-Play™ and In-Menu™ ads to connect brands and people through its revolutionary and patented technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, Madrid, Helsinki, St Petersburg and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams.

Market Monetiser: September 28th

9:00 - Kicking off the track is Clever Ads Solutions Oleg Shlyamovych who will share his tips and tricks on how to maximise the developer’s revenue generated by in-app ads.

9:20 - Up next is wappier’s Ted Verani looking at how the global pricing in an inflationary world has impacted game revenues.

9:40 - Following Verani’s session is Adjoe’s Hajar Noreddine with a session on recharging your app revenue

10:00 - Liftoff’s (GameRefinery) Maurice Matthews shares winning strategies on maximising your revenue

10:20 - Adverty’s Thorbjorn Warin delivers a keynote designed to help you optimise, maximise and master your in-game ad revenues.

11:00 - Closing out the track is a panel with Dodreams Erik Pontiskoski and Adverty’s Chloe Cave as they have a look at actionable insights from publishers who are the best in the field when it comes to in-game advertising.

Book your ticket to Helsinki now

Our Helsinki show is coming up sooner than you think, and if you’re looking to have a front seat at these sessions and connect with our incredible speakers, the time to book your ticket is now.

