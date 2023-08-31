Speaker Spotlight: Chloe Cave of Adverty talks monetisation strategies for 2023

Pocket Gamer Helsinki 2023 is almost up on us.

On such expert making an appearance at PGC Helsinki will be Adverty's Chloe Cave. Chloe has over 17 years of experience in sales, sales operations, and team management and with a strong background in the mobile ad-tech industry, she has significantly contributed to renowned companies, such as Opera Mediaworks, LoopMe, Fiksu, InMobi, Criteo and Admix.

Currently, as part of Adverty, she plays a pivotal role in managing and growing the company's extensive portfolio of game publishers, ensuring the scaling of existing relationships and establishing new ones.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us about your talk at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2023.

We’ll have a fireside chat with Fingersoft to discuss all the learnings and best strategies for monetising with In-Play to generate incremental revenue from their perspective as a game developer.

What’s the most common mistake you see being made in the games sector?

Coming from the service provider's background, we see some games have overly aggressive or unbalanced monetisation strategies, such as showing players interstitials during a game level that take players away from the gameplay—or placing too many rewarded videos that make players spend more than half of the time playing the game. Unbalanced monetisation strategies can alienate players and damage the game's reputation.

If you could give other mobile games companies one piece of advice, what would it be?

When it comes to monetisation, I suggest working on the monetisation strategy from the beginning stage of designing games. For gaming developers, on top of making great games, the games will have to be monetised well to make your business sustained.

You know your players the best. While monetisation is important for sustaining your business, be cautious not to prioritise short-term profits over player satisfaction. Implement fair and balanced monetisation strategies that offer value to players. Avoid intrusive ads and pay-to-win mechanics that can drive players away.

What do you think the next big genre is going to be? Is hypercasual still where it’s at?

Hypercasual gaming is here to stay! It may evolve or change, but the core principles behind it - simple gameplay mechanics, accessibility, and short play sessions - will still have a place in the gaming landscape.

We're seeing more and more developers exploring hybrid models that blend the accessibility of hypercasual gameplay with deeper mechanics or longer play sessions to cater to a broader range of players.

What was your first-ever mobile phone?

It was a yellow Ericsson T28, the slimmest mobile phone of its time, weighing only 83 grams. The coolest feature I loved was its flip cover.

You could only do so little with mobile phones back then. They were literally household phones without wires so you could take them while out. The screen was only black and white. I am trying to remember if there were any games on my Ericsson T28. It's unbelievable to look back at how mobile phones and the industry have grown!

What would you like PGC Helsinki attendees to do before attending your talk?

Play some of the games we work with. Adverty is in over 400 fun games across different genres such as sports, racing, hypercasual, simulation, action...etc. If you'd like recommendations on which games to play, please reach out on LinkedIn!

