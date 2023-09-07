Oxana Fomina on monetisation events that influence game performance

Oxana Fomina is the founder of Gradient Universe, a Games Analytics consultancy . Since 2017, the company helps game developers improve game profitability through live ops strategy optimization. Oxana is a mobile gaming industry speaker and writer. She is a creator of a unique strategic game analytics focused on improving engagement, retention, and monetization. The system considers psycho-social behavior patterns and games economics for ROI and LTV optimization. Over a decade experience in the industry allows her to support top developers and foresee trends and new strategies to achieve high results.

One such expert appearing at PGC Helsinki is Gradient Universe founder Oxana Fomina, an esteemed speaker and writer in the industry who with a wealth of experience can share her expertise and insights on game analytics and live ops strategy optimisation.

Pocketgamer.biz: Can you summarise what you are speaking about and why it’s important?

Oxana Fomina: During my talk, I will delve into the fascinating world of casual games and their potential for maximising revenue. I will focus on the top 10 monetisation events that have significantly influenced game performance. These events have not only led to an increase in player engagement and retention but also profoundly impacted monetisation strategies.

I will dive deep into the mechanics of how each event affects player behaviour in three crucial areas: engagement, retention, and monetisation. By understanding the underlying mechanics, game developers and stakeholders can harness this knowledge to create more successful and profitable games.

Backing up my findings with concrete evidence, I will present a detailed data analysis confirming these monetisation events' impact on essential game metrics. This analysis will provide valuable insights into how these events contribute to the success and longevity of casual games.

Attendees will gain valuable insights into crafting effective monetisation strategies, fostering player engagement, and increasing player retention.

What is the most common mistake you see being made in the games sector?

The most prevalent mistake observed in the games sector is underestimating the significance of competitor game analysis and data analysis. Instead of merely copying what others have done, it is crucial to comprehend how different mechanisms operate, their impact on performance, and how this knowledge can be harnessed to enhance one's own game.

By conducting comprehensive analyses, developers can gain valuable insights and inspiration without directly replicating ideas, thus enabling them to make informed decisions and create more engaging and innovative games.

What is the most important KPI indicator for you, and why?

The impact of the question relies on the recipient. My primary objective is to enhance the player experience to encourage their frequent return and greater engagement with the game. Consequently, retention serves as a crucial metric for me. Despite incorporating various monetisation and retention mechanics, their efficacy remains limited if the player does not find enjoyment in the game's core gameplay and lacks the desire to return.

What do you think the next big disruptor in mobile games will be?

The idea of a webshop for mobile games holds significant potential as a disruptor in the industry. Providing a white label digital store for in-game purchases directly from developers' branded websites offers a new approach to monetisation and player engagement.

However, it's essential to remember that while the webshop concept has promise, predicting the next big disruptor in mobile games is inherently uncertain. The mobile gaming industry is constantly evolving, and other factors and innovations may also emerge to shape the future of gaming.

What is the biggest challenge facing the mobile games industry today?

The most significant challenge confronting the mobile games industry today is the difficulty in replicating success. While some companies like Supercell, King, and Playrix have managed to create multiple hits, many others struggle to achieve the same level of success with subsequent games despite multiple attempts.

Each new game is essentially a separate business with its own unique audience, features, mechanics, and requirements. This individuality makes it challenging to recreate the winning formula of a previous hit and underscores the complexity of building and sustaining success in the ever-evolving mobile games market.

What do you enjoy most about working in the mobile games industry?

It allows me to study people's behaviour patterns through their actions in games, analyse their interests in specific mechanics, and gain insights into their needs and desires. Additionally, it provides an opportunity to unleash creativity and devise innovative and captivating gameplay experiences for players. The impact on players is also rewarding, as developing mobile games offers the chance to create experiences that entertain and bring joy to millions of players around the world.

