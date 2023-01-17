Speaker Spotlight: Chloe Cave on the growing appeal on in-game ads

Pocket Gamer Connects London is now just two weeks away and what a line-up of speakers we’ve got in store for you.

we speak to Chloe Cave, Adverty's Vice President of Publisher Growth.

Chloe’s core focus is growing Adverty’s extensive portfolio of mobile games developers and publishers. A former Publisher Partnerships Director at Admix, Chloe joined Adverty to become a trusted senior advisor to many of Adverty’s publisher partners, scaling existing relationships and building new ones.

PocketGamer.biz: What can the audience expect to hear from you at PGC London?

Chloe Cave: As the gaming audience reaches 3.2 billion, brands are expected to advertise more in earnest in mobile games in 2023. However, it's not the traditional advertising formats that they're looking for; brands are after formats like In-Play that are engaging, immersive and unobtrusive to brand awareness. In my session, Brands are now in-play: maximising revenue in a seamless way, we will talk about how gaming studios maximise advertising revenue from brands that are in play!

Where are the next big opportunities in mobile?

Traditional ad formats, such as rewarded videos or interstitials have performed consistently for mobile gaming publishers. With the increasing brand demand, they're being challenged, given brands are not the biggest fans of such formats. New formats such as native In-Play and audio ads are favoured channels by brands when it comes to reaching the gaming audience. On the other hand, the native formats will become a bridge for gaming developers to access brand demand.

What's the most important Key Performance Indicator for your role?

As a new-ish monetisation solution provider, I'm always learning on the job with the publishers I'm working with. In my 3-year time in the in-Play space, my favourite KPI is revenue target. We usually set In-Play to contribute five to fifteen percent of the total advertising revenue for publishers, which is also the ballpark benchmark that our publishers are glad to see.

Is hypercasual gaming here to stay?

Hypercasual gaming is here to stay with some adaptation. Google's new restrictions on ad placements and formats might look like it's here to kill the genre initially, given hypercasual gaming's reputation for monetising players with invasive and obnoxious ads. However, new hypercasual genres are being developed to improve LTV and player retention. With the aid of non-intrusive formats such as In-Play, new hypercasual genres might ditch the negative reputation in no time and grow even bigger!

What's the best piece of advice you've ever been given?

"Open your ears before you open your mouth." Listening is an undervalued skill. We all want to be listened to but probably talk too much most of the time. For my role at Adverty, building relationships with gaming studios is essential. Listening leads to more understanding of their requirements and goals, ultimately creating joyful partnerships. Listening more definitely opens many pleasant surprises in front of my eyes!

Can people get in touch with you at the event? Who would you like to connect with?

I'm passionate about all gaming-related topics in UA, monetisation, industry challenges, future trends... etc. If you share the same interest, find me on LinkedIn!

