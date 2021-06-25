News

Windows 11 to support Android apps via Amazon Appstore

Tech uses Intel Bridge

By , Contributing Editor

Microsoft has revealed Windows 11 will enable users to access Android apps via the Amazon Appstore.

Amazon uses its own modified version of Android and its Appstore has its own approvals and curation processes. The Amazon Appstore contains around 700,000 apps compared to around 3.5 million apps on Google Play, although it's not yet clear if all apps on the storefront will be made available in this way.

In terms of how this works on Windows 11, the apps will be made available through the new Windows store and can be pinned to the taskbar alongside regular Windows apps.

The technology works using the Intel Bridge system, which allows apps that were designed for different hardware platforms to run natively on chipsets such as x86. Microsoft's implementation will work on Intel, AMD and ARM-based hardware.

Standard feature

“If you’re a gamer, Windows 11 is made for you,” Microsoft chief product officer Panos Panay told viewers during the presentation.

The ability to run mobile apps on non-mobile platforms is nothing new, though. Chromebook users have been able to access Android apps for years, while Apple computers using the M1 chip can also use iOS apps.

Windows 11 will be a free update for Windows 10 users and is expected to be launched in late 2021. It will come pre-installed with the Xbox Games Pass subscription service.

Image credit: Microsoft

Microsoft recently rolled out its Xbox Cloud Gaming beta for iOS devices in April, after previously arriving on Android in September 2020. 

The company also began testing its 1080p resolution for its xCloud games service earlier this year. 

Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

