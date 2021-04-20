News

Microsoft rolls out Xbox Cloud Gaming beta for iOS

Via web browsers

By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Software and tech giant Microsoft is beginning a test phase for its Xbox Cloud Gaming service on new platforms.

In a post on its website, the firm revealed that today (April 20th) it is sending out invites to people subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to test the streaming service on PC and iOS devices.

Users will be able to play more than 100 games from Xbox Game Pass via Microsoft's own Edge browser, Google Chrome or Apple's Safari.

Previously the service was only available on Android mobile devices. 

"Offering cloud gaming through the browser and having a simplified, universal landing page presents a great opportunity to make cloud gaming approachable to more players in more places over time," VP and head of product for Xbox's streaming service, Catherine Gluckstein, wrote.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

