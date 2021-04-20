Microsoft rolls out Xbox Cloud Gaming beta for iOS

Software and tech giant Microsoft is beginning a test phase for its Xbox Cloud Gaming service on new platforms.

In a post on its website, the firm revealed that today (April 20th) it is sending out invites to people subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to test the streaming service on PC and iOS devices.

Users will be able to play more than 100 games from Xbox Game Pass via Microsoft's own Edge browser, Google Chrome or Apple's Safari.

Previously the service was only available on Android mobile devices.

"Offering cloud gaming through the browser and having a simplified, universal landing page presents a great opportunity to make cloud gaming approachable to more players in more places over time," VP and head of product for Xbox's streaming service, Catherine Gluckstein, wrote.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.