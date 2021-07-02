News

Activision Blizzard secures 11.6% stake in social casino developer Playstudios

Deal worth approximately $100 million

Date Type Companies involved Size
July 2nd, 2021 investment Activision Blizzard
Playstudios 		$100m
Activision Blizzard secures 11.6% stake in social casino developer Playstudios
By , Deputy Editor

Activision Blizzard has acquired an 11.6 per cent stake in social casino developer Playstudios for approximately $100 million.

According to a new filing (spotted by Nike Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad), the US giant looks to be moving further into the mobile market with this latest purchase. PlayStudios previously held partnerships with Activision Blizzard subsidiary King, when the latter entered the social casino genre in 2017.

Based in Burlingame and founded in 2011, Playstudios primarily creates casino games for the mobile platform, although it does publish on browser too. These games include Pop Slots, MyVegas Slots, MyVegas Blackjack and My Konami Slots.

Attracting investors

Playstudios announced in February this year that it would go public after merging with Acies Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The deal is expected to value the Californian firm at $1.1 billion, and as a result, has clearly attracted some investors.

At the time, PlayStudios founder, chairman and CEO Andrew Pascal commented on the decision to go public:

"From our inception, we set out to create wonderfully compelling games that were free-to-play and offered real-world rewards,” he said.

“We’ve now demonstrated the positive, long-term impact of this value proposition with our current portfolio of apps, and we’re poised to carry that success into new products and new game genres

More and more acquisitions in the mobile space have been happening as of late. Most notably, EA purchased UK mobile studio Playdemic from Warner Bros. for $1.4 billion.

Not to mention, Take-Two Interactive acquired Serbian developer Nordeus for $378 million only last month too.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Deputy Editor

Matthew Forde is the deputy editor at PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @MattForde64 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Mar 16th, 2021

Playstudios launches myVegas Bingo

News May 27th, 2020

BlizzCon 2020 cancelled, digital event expected for early 2021

News Jun 25th, 2018

King enters the social casino space with Royal Charm Slots

News Sep 4th, 2017

King enters social casino space with soft-launched game Royal House Slots

News May 5th, 2017

Activision Blizzard revenues hit $1.73 billion as Candy Crush franchise remains a stable performer

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies