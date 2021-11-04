Medal.tv acquires Gif Your Game and Fuze.tv

Video clip sharing platform Medal.tv has acquired Gif Your Game and Fuze.tv for an undisclosed amount.

Gif Your Game is a gameplay recording platform that provides 3D editing capabilities beyond the scope of a game clip.

In Gif Your Game, users can edit recorded clips taken at a specific angle in-game and edit the clips outside of the game, such as changing the camera angle or adding 3D effects.

As part of the acquisition, Gif Your Game will be integrated into the Medal platform.

Fuze is a video editing app that allows users to instantly add stickers, effects, music and more to video clips. Fuze is currently available via the Overwolf app store. Following the acquisition, Fuze will be rebranded as Medal on Overwolf.

Through the acquisitions, Medal.tv aims to solidify itself at the social forefront of the games space.

Sharing experiences

"Medal is run by a team of hardcore gamers, including the CEO Pim who I got to know through Rocket League," said Gif Your Game CEO Jam Jerlecki.

"In each step of this process, Pim and his team have shown immense care for our community, and we're excited at what this means for Gif Your Game. We look forward to continuing to build out the future of cloud recording and sharing moments in the metaverse alongside the Medal team."

Medal previously made the jump into the mobile games space in 2019, following its acquisition of Megacool.

Fuze.tv CEO Jon Weinberg added: "We built Fuze.tv because we realized that tools such as After Effects and Premiere create a massive barrier to gamers and content creators," said.

"Our goal was to create the most powerful, yet simple editing platform for gamers to create engaging content easily. Fuzing with Medal extends this mission further."

Commenting on the acquisitions, Medal.tv CEO Pim de Witte added. "Our mission is to connect people around shared gaming experiences: the gameplay moments you experience together with friends, family, and total strangers a continent away. These acquisitions make sharing these memories so much easier and more meaningful."

In other acquisition news, Thunderful Group has acquired UK-based games consultancy firm Robot Teddy for $13.7 million, creating a new investment pillar in the process.