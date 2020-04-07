News

PGC Digital: KPIs to watch for and how to improve them

PGC Digital: KPIs to watch for and how to improve them
By , Editor - Influencer Update

During the first-ever PGC Digital event, Medal.tv COO Aurora Berg took to the virtual stage to discuss KPIs and how to manage them.

Berg kicked off the talk with at some of the reasons people may share content from a game. This included gameplay highlights, friend referral incentives, invites, and player matching.

She then went on to explore the funnel KPIs that are worth striving for, and what percentage of a userbase they should be hitting, which was as follows:

  • Feature engagement - 15 per cent
  • Share ratio - 25 per cent
  • Install ratio - 10 per cent

Where to share

There is a noticeable difference in social sharing depending on the platform, as Berg's talk demonstrates. During the talk, she used data collated from a Megacool SDK which surveyed 50 games between January and December 2019.

"Most of the time, users are just clicking around in your game exploring," Berg said.

"Sometimes when they hit share and immediately cancel because they're not sure where things are being shared."

On iOS, the top three share destinations are messages, copying to a device pasteboard, and WhatsApp. 70.2 per cent of all shares on iOS are made through "dark social", which are essentially private messaging apps that cannot be tracked.

On Android, the data looks a little different. WhatsApp is the leading destination for shares, followed by Facebook and then Facebook Messenger. YouTube and Instagram also make an appearance in the Android top 10, whereas they don't in the iOS list.

But the two platforms have one thing in common, and that is that dark social is where most of the sharing happens.

Driving installs

Similarly, Berg also detailed which apps are driving the most installs across multiple platforms. On iOS, messages, WhatsApp and pasteboard copying reign, and a huge 91 per cent of all installs are seemingly driven by dark social.

Android tops that percentage with 94.2 per cent of all installs driven by dark social, such as messaging apps. The top three install drivers on the Android platform are WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and regular messaging.

"If there's one thing to take away from this, it is that messaging apps are driving installs," Berg added.

Improving installs

Berg highlighted ways to improve installs across certain platforms. Strategics to improve social sharing can be as simple as adding a preview function so that players can see their clip or image before hitting the share button.

Another improvement could be a straight link to a social platform to miminise clicks. Berg also highlighted in-game rewards as an incentive for social sharing in order to boost user acquisition.

"If I want to share content just for me, I'm not likely to invite a friend who isn't playing already," Berg said.

"However, if you add a unique reward I can only get by sending invites, that is an incentive to encourage players to invite friends."

PG Connects Digital #1 is the best of our Pocket Gamer Connects conference in an online form, with an entire week of talks, meetings, and pitch events taking place from April 6th to the 10th. You can read up on all the tracks taking place through the week here.

Tags:
Danielle Partis
Danielle Partis
Editor - Influencer Update

Danielle Partis is Editor of InfluencerUpdate.biz. She was previously the lead content creator for TeamRock Games, as well as contributing to outlets such as Metal Hammer, both online and in-print. Prior to that, Danielle worked as a freelance PR consultant and freelance journalist for a number of outlets.

Related Articles

News Apr 6th, 2020

PGC Digital: Niantic offers tips and tricks for designing AR games

News Apr 6th, 2020

PGC Digital: How to build and maintain successful, highly distributed teams

News Apr 5th, 2020

Get a feel for the Live Ops Landscape at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1

Comment & Opinion Apr 3rd, 2020

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1: Eight of the best sessions you shouldn't miss

Profile Apr 3rd, 2020

Creadits head of EMEA Nick Gibbons on the breakneck pace of innovation in the games industry

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies