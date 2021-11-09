News

App Store developer submissions to remain open during Christmas

Previously Apple would close down for the holidays

App Store developer submissions to remain open during Christmas
By , Staff Writer

Apple has changed its policy to keep the App Store open to developer submissions during the Christmas period in 2021.

With so many iPhones given as gifts over the holidays, and with more people having the free time to spend on apps, this change will be a welcomed one.

It means developers will now have the ability to address emergency updates and implement bug fixes during a period that is one of the busiest.

In previous years, Apple has shut down the App Store for developer updates from mid-Decembe, causing a rush of activity in prior weeks. 

Still slow

However, Apple has noted that whilst submissions will be open during the holidays, developers should ‘plan to send time-sensitive submissions early’ as reviews could take a longer amount of time to complete, specifically between November 24 and 28, and then from December 23 to 27.

TechCrunch has speculated that the reason for keeping submissions open might be that Apple doesn’t want to give lawmakers any extra ammunition against them, given the scrutiny it is receiving for its business model requiring commissions on downloads and in-app purchases.

Equally, the increase in traffic during the holidays could be enough reason in itself to incentivise Apple to keep the App Store open.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Related Articles

News Oct 11th, 2021

Apple files appeal against in-app links to alternative payments ruling

News Oct 8th, 2021

App Store payments are anti-competitive rules Dutch antitrust authority

News Sep 13th, 2021

Updated: Apple ordered to allow pricing transparency

as News Sep 10th, 2021

Apple refuse Epic Games request to restore Fortnite in South Korea

News Sep 2nd, 2021

Another brick in App Store walled garden removed: Reader apps can link-out

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies