App Store developer submissions to remain open during Christmas

Apple has changed its policy to keep the App Store open to developer submissions during the Christmas period in 2021.

With so many iPhones given as gifts over the holidays, and with more people having the free time to spend on apps, this change will be a welcomed one.

It means developers will now have the ability to address emergency updates and implement bug fixes during a period that is one of the busiest.

In previous years, Apple has shut down the App Store for developer updates from mid-Decembe, causing a rush of activity in prior weeks.

Still slow

However, Apple has noted that whilst submissions will be open during the holidays, developers should ‘plan to send time-sensitive submissions early’ as reviews could take a longer amount of time to complete, specifically between November 24 and 28, and then from December 23 to 27.

TechCrunch has speculated that the reason for keeping submissions open might be that Apple doesn’t want to give lawmakers any extra ammunition against them, given the scrutiny it is receiving for its business model requiring commissions on downloads and in-app purchases.

Equally, the increase in traffic during the holidays could be enough reason in itself to incentivise Apple to keep the App Store open.