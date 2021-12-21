News

Mana Interactive raises $7 million for mobile game rewards platform

Rewards include gift cards, vouchers, and cryptocurrency

Date Type Companies involved Size
December 17th, 2021 investment Mana Interactive $7m
By , Staff Writer

Mana Interactive has revealed the closing of its seed round, in which more than $7 million was raised to help fund rewards-driven financial ecosystems.

There were both institutional and angel investors involved in the seed round, including One Way Ventures, Pillar, Quasar Holding, and BlockDream Ventures.

Mana Interactive allows mobile gamers to earn rewards including cryptocurrency, gift cards, and vouchers for playing leading mobile titles, such as Clash Royale and League of Legends.

The funding will be used to fund the development of Mana's rewards-driven financial ecosystem, with aims of spanning all current and future gaming platforms.

Tapping the untapped

"Mana was developed by creatives who have been part of the gaming industry for decades and wanted to introduce a product that delivers the type of financial experience that reflects who its users are and what they care about," said Mana Interactive CEO Joe Zhou.

"The video game sector is currently untapped by financial applications companies, and with its expansive market share and broad audience, brings a major opportunity to offer an all-new service and rewards system that is currently unavailable."

Yield Guild Games recently raised more than $250,500 for victims of the recent Typhoon Odette in the Philippines.


Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

