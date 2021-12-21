Mana Interactive raises $7 million for mobile game rewards platform

Mana Interactive has revealed the closing of its seed round, in which more than $7 million was raised to help fund rewards-driven financial ecosystems.

There were both institutional and angel investors involved in the seed round, including One Way Ventures, Pillar, Quasar Holding, and BlockDream Ventures.

Mana Interactive allows mobile gamers to earn rewards including cryptocurrency, gift cards, and vouchers for playing leading mobile titles, such as Clash Royale and League of Legends.

The funding will be used to fund the development of Mana's rewards-driven financial ecosystem, with aims of spanning all current and future gaming platforms.

Tapping the untapped

"Mana was developed by creatives who have been part of the gaming industry for decades and wanted to introduce a product that delivers the type of financial experience that reflects who its users are and what they care about," said Mana Interactive CEO Joe Zhou.

"The video game sector is currently untapped by financial applications companies, and with its expansive market share and broad audience, brings a major opportunity to offer an all-new service and rewards system that is currently unavailable."

