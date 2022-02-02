Get priceless advice from expert developers at Pocket Gamer Connects London

You can’t have great games without great developers, and Pocket Gamer Connects is here to bring developers the best practices and expert advice on how they can strengthen their toolkits and make the job a little bit easier.

At Pocket Gamer Connects conferences, 70% of our attendees are developers. We want to make sure that you get the best possible value and practical, insightful content that you can apply to your day-to-day from attending our conference series. At our upcoming Pocket Gamer Connects London conference, we have a wealth of unmissable content directed towards enriching the developer experience, and this track is one of them. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to connect with 1500 industry professionals and learn from 225 experts leading thought-provoking conversations on what’s next for the industry and how we can stay ahead this February 14th.

The Developer Toolkit track gives developers everything they need to grow in their career and make their jobs easier. Get essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games from seasoned developers and other key industry experts. The conversations will cover everything from case studies on mission-first games to reaching new markets with emerging technology to the very tools that experts would recommend you keep by your side as a developer at all times. Don’t miss out on learning to optimise your toolkit.

Keep reading to see a schedule detailing what this track is all about.

Developer Toolkit: February 14

9:30 - Playtra’s Dan Bernardo is kicking us off with a case study of what creating a mission-first game without following current trends can do for a game’s perception and financial results.

9:50 - Next up is a discussion on finding an optimal game balance point economy-wise. Guy Bar Sade from Simpool walks us through the various approaches to doing so and best practices for these analyses.

10:10 - How do we reach new markets through technology? Kayla Madsen from TransPerfect is talking about all things internationalisation, content and diversity in this insightful chat.

10:30 - What are the must-have tools for developers? Learn what the essentials in a developer toolkit are in this incredible panel. Moderated by Zaair Hussain from MiniClip, the panel will feature Valerii Minenko from Twigames, Edgars Adamovics from Anything World, Mathieu Duperré from EdgeGap, Chris Kempt formerly from Dead Five and Ben Weekes from Agora.

11:10 - Learn how Cloudfare’s API security can help you protect and accelerate your games from Cloudfare’s very own Daniele Molteni.

11:30 - Ben Weekes from Agora is leading us through a conversation on how to easily integrate the highest quality spatial audio and live video into 3D gaming engines. Don’t miss out on this future-gazing talk!

11:50 - Next up we have a Superstar Session with Amazon Web Services’ Andy Payne walking us through game production in the cloud. Learn all about how you can improve your studio’s agility, performance, remote collaboration, security and even accelerate production with the cloud.

12:10 - What can go wrong when making multiplayer games and what can we do to prevent a loss of revenue? Mathieu Duperré of EdgeGap gives us the roadmap to navigating those troublesome times.

This is just a taste of the 20 tracks that we have lined up for the London conference. Don’t miss out on viewing the conference schedule to get a glimpse at everything we have to offer at PG Connects London.

Secure your tickets now

We have both digital and in-person tickets available on our website now, don’t forget to buy your tickets now if you haven’t already to secure your place at our February conference. You can currently save 20% with our Lunar New Year Offer that is available until this Friday, February 4th. Keep in mind that we have discounted tickets available for indie developers and students as well.

See you in two weeks!