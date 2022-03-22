News

GDC snapshot: keeping Pokémon GO alive during the COVID pandemic

Light bites from Niantic’s panel detail managing the world’s largest AR game during a global lockdown

GDC snapshot: keeping Pokémon GO alive during the COVID pandemic
By , Editor

The Niantic panel, Kellee Santiago, director of external publishing, Matt Slemon, senior product manager, Danbi Lee, senior product manager, and Michael Steranka, director of Pokémon GO, discuss some of the critical challenges faced by Pokémon GO during the COVID pandemic, and the hard lessons learned.

  • There was significant backlash from the fanbase against the changes made to accommodate players being unable to leave, arguing many of the gameplay changes were favourable
  • One of the core pillars of Pokémon GO is exploration, which became harder to define during efforts to bring players back into the real world (on establishing the correct distance for players to interact with a Pokéstop, Santiago said: “I have never spent so much time and had so many conversations about tuning a single mechanic”)
  • Pikmin Bloom, developed over the pandemic, has been designed to more strongly align within, according to Santiago, “the context of someone’s life”; to complement their lifestyle

Tags:
Khai Trung Le
Khai Trung Le
Editor

Related Articles

1 News Nov 24th, 2021

Niantic partners with Fold to create AR Bitcoin metaverse experience

News Nov 9th, 2021

Niantic to license its Lightship ARDK dev kit to developers

News Oct 6th, 2021

Niantic acquires developer experience firm Hoss

News Aug 26th, 2021

Niantic restores 80m interaction radius in Pokémon Go

News Aug 11th, 2021

Pokémon GO creator Niantic acquires 3D scanning app Scaniverse

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies