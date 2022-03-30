DeFi Kingdoms and Ramp partner to bring easier cryptocurrency payment options

Browser-based play-to-earn game DeFi Kingdoms has partnered with cryptocurrency payments platform Ramp to provide easier payment options for users.

Available on browser or mobile via MetaMask, DeFi Kingdoms claimed to have generated over $1.6 billion in transitions in January 2022 alone.

Through the partnership, Ramp will offer DeFi Kingdoms players multiple fiat-to-crypto payment options and allow users to top up their wallets or dApps (decentralised apps) within the game.

Specifically, Ramp offers players a "fast and secure" way to make in-game purchases on the Harmony One platform where the game’s token, JEWEL, is traded.

"Fast and secure"

"DeFi Kingdoms is all about experience - as part of that, we wanted a frictionless onboarding journey for new users and a reliable, fast payment solution for existing players," said DeFi Kingdoms president 'Dreamer'.

"We researched on-ramps and Ramp stood out for its customer focus, ease of implementation, global reach and track-record with compliance."

Ramp chief meta officer Jacques Whales added: "Combining NFTs with the creation of virtual worlds is hugely appealing to gamers. DeFi Kingdoms does this beautifully. Yet barriers to the mainstream adoption of play-to-earn games remain high when the user experience is slow and complex. Players want to top up instantly inside their wallets or dApps, and that’s exactly what Ramp facilitates."

Ramp has previously partnered with leading NFT-based games, including Axie Infinity and Sorare. With Axie Infinity, Ramp claimed to have decrease user end cause dramatically and help decrease onboarding times but 90 per cent.

Axie Infinity dev Sky Mavis has recently revealed that $625 million worth of cryptocurrency has been stolen from its Ronin network.