Master the ability to design successful multiplayer games Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle

We know by now that multiplayer games are all the rage. How exactly do you get your multiplayer game to stand out in this highly saturated market in 2022, though?

We’re exposing all the secrets to success within the multiplayer game sphere at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle next month. In just a few weeks, all the superstars in the multiplayer mobile gaming scene will be gathered together in Seattle to share their learned insights and critical business decisions that you can make to take your game to the next level. On May 9th to 10th, over 1,000 game industry professionals will be joining us in Seattle to hear from 150 of the industry’s most renowned speakers.

Over the course of this two-day conference, attendees will have limitless opportunities to network with top global companies and expand both their networks and their minds through our expert-led sessions. Don’t miss your chance to secure your ticket at a reduced price, we still have our Mid-term offer available for a limited time, head over to our website and book your ticket before time runs out – it’s only available for a few more days, so don’t wait.

Our Mastering Multiplayer track is designed to give you the roadmap to dominating the charts in 2022. You can learn all the inside scoop from successful developers of multiplayer games on how to make your game stand out in a crowded market. What are the best practices for ranking systems? How do you use competition to ignite your players? Learn this and more at our upcoming Seattle conference in just a few weeks.

We couldn’t be happier to have the support of our incredible sponsor Photon for this track. Photon is easily the number one multiplayer engine, consistently delivering stellar-quality performance regardless of gameplay or wherever you may be in the world. Try Photon for free at their website today.

Keep reading to see a schedule detailing what this track is all about.

Mastering Multiplayer: May 9th

14:00 - We’re kicking off the track with a session on skill determination, matchmaking, ranking and how they relate. This superstar session will be led by the incredible Josh Menke from Riot, you won’t want to miss it!

14:20 - How do Realtime Tournaments impact your game design and operation? Learn this and more from our Keynote speaker, Photon’s Mark Val.

14:40 - Learn from Gun Raiders’ Justin Liebregts how a small team built one of the most popular VR multiplayer games in this unmissable session.

15:00 - Session to be announced with Red Games’ Brain Lovell.

15:20 - Session to be announced with Photon’s Mark Val.

This is just a taste of the tracks that we have lined up for you in Seattle. Don’t miss out on viewing the conference schedule to get a glimpse at everything we have to offer at PG Connects Seattle.

Secure your seat in Seattle

Now is the perfect time to buy your ticket for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle. Our Mid-term offer is available until this Thursday at midnight, and it can save you up to $175 on your conference ticket. We also have reduced pricing tickets available for developers and publishers, so don’t miss out on taking a look at those. Head on over to our official conference website to view all the ticket options available and see which one is the best fit for you.

See you in Seattle!