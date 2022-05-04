Get all the exclusive insights on how you can survive and thrive as an indie developer at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle

The competition of today’s mobile gaming landscape is fiercer than it’s ever been, and the best way to get ahead is to use the tools, knowledge and resources available to stay ahead of the curve. We’re equipping you with all the information you need to make 2022 your best year yet as a developer, and you can’t afford to miss out.

Today’s track is all about providing our indie developer attendees with high-value tactics to scale your games. If you’re an indie developer looking to take your career to the next level, sit in on some of our Incredible Indie track sessions – you’ll be glad you did. This unmissable track features discussions on how the pandemic has affected the gaming landscape and indie developers, what we can learn from tabletop games about player engagement and indie survival tactics that can get you from 0 to 200mm downloads.

Keep reading to see a schedule detailing what this track is all about.

Incredible Indies: May 10

14:00 - First up is a panel on how the pandemic may have opened new doors for indie game developers. Join Tim Cullings of Seattle Indies, TQ Jefferson of Survios, Dayan Paul of Masquerade Media, Tatyana Dyshlova of FuzzyBot and Athena Peters of Rainbow Unicorn Games to learn all the details.

14:40 - How can you stretch storytelling dollars across the moments that matter in your game? Join Venessa Nyarko of The Coalition Studio to learn more.

15:00 - Next up, Marianna Vallejo of Playrix will discuss how to bootstrap your small studio for ten years. This unmissable session wil talk about lifecycle of an indie game studio and its financial challenges, go over ways to survive and still make exit possible.

15:20 - How’s the gaming industry doing in Seattle? It may or may not be the home ground for games companies, big and small. Learn how this has happened with a fantastic panel featuring Jared Nieuwenhuis of Kalypso Media Group, Bill Weizheng Wang of Skystone Games and Zak Whaley of PlayEveryWare.

16:00 - Get all the indie survival tactics you need to grow your game from 0 to 220mm downloads from CK Wang of Kooapps.

16:20 - What can tabletop games teach us about player engagement? Learn this and more from the brilliant Fertessa Scott of FUNKO Games in this unmissable talk.

16:40 - We’re finishing out the day with a conversation on bringing life to retro gaming with Christopher Arnold of Nami Tentou and independent games professional John Bond. Don’t miss out!

