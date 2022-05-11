PG Connects Seattle was our biggest North American show yet – here’s what you missed!

We have now come to a close on a fantastic two days of jam-packed networking and mind-melding in Seattle, and we couldn’t be more excited to share with you all the incredible happenings from our first live conference abroad in over two years!

This live event marked our 9th year and 33rd instalment in our Connects conference series, held at the Grand Hyatt Seattle in the heart of downtown Seattle from May 9th to May 10th. We welcomed 950 attendees, making it our biggest North American show and largest Connects conference outside of Europe!

Over 65% of our Seattle attendees were game makers in usual PG Connects fashion, and we welcomed more exhibitors, sponsors and partners than any other North American show in the past. Our top-tier speaker talent pool of over 150 expert speakers shared their wealth of expertise and insights with us over the course of the two days, and the showfloor was packed with companies sharing their goods and services with the masses.

The talk of the town

If you made it to Seattle, we have some great news: you were part of PG Connects history in the making. This return to live international events became our biggest hybrid event outside of Europe yet! We got to welcome a whopping 950 attendees total, 700 of which joined us in person and 250 attending digitally, with over 70% of these attendees being North American (or hailing from either the US or Canada). Between the exhibitors, speakers and attendees, the attendee pool was the most diverse it’s ever been with more than 50 countries represented from 500+ different global companies.

Of course, we couldn’t have done any of this without the support of our amazing sponsors. So, once again, we are so grateful to have the backing of our gold sponsors AppLovin, TransPerfect Gaming Solutions, Xsolla, InMobi, Solsten, ZEBEDEE, Freeverse, Pangle, Edgegap, Hashbang, Inc., AIE and Snapyr and indeed all the amazing companies that helped bring about such a successful return to live events abroad.

Delighted to be back in the US

Steel Media CEO Chris James expressed the team’s delight to be back in the US for the largest Connects conference outside of Europe; “It was genuinely brilliant to be back in Seattle for our second live PG Connects of the year (after a hugely successful PG Connects London) and I'm super proud of the team and grateful for all the incredible support.

This was only our second PG Connects Seattle, but despite the three year gap and with many businesses still coming out of covid we managed to increase the show on all metrics. More delegates, (over 950 sign ups, 700+ in person), more speakers (c. 170), and more sponsor and partners added up to a genuinely great, engaging show.

As usual with PG Connects, we united the entire ecosystem from incredible indie developers to leading investors and publishers to platforms together with top tool makers and advertising experts.

There were some fascinating insights shared on topics as diverse as monetisation and the metaverse, growth to global trends and investments to industry visions. And of course a lot was said about blockchain and NFTs too, via partner event Blockchain Games Next!

However, we really are just getting started in building something we believe will be truly special. We'll definitely be back here bigger and better next year, but before then we'll be moving across the coast to PG Connects Toronto and then back to Europe with PGC Seattle (popping into Gamescom for a host of fringe events in between!)”

What’s coming up next?

We are super excited for what’s to come! This July we have a new city, new opportunities, with the same high-value conference you’ve come to know and love. On July 6-7, Europe’s leading mobile games industry conference is heading to the city of Toronto for the very first time – and you can get your tickets to join us as soon as today! Tickets to the show are now available with a Super Early Bird discount that can save you up to $475 if you book today. Keep your eyes peeled for more information to come soon… we hope you’ll join us!

Shortly after Toronto, we’re bringing the good times with a Pocket Gamer Mixer at Gamescom in Cologne later this summer. Further down the line, we have more Connects events happening in Helsinki and Jordan later this year, so mark your calendars now to plan ahead! There will be more information to come very soon.

Want to get involved?

There is no better place than Pocket Gamer Connects events to share your wealth of knowledge with the games community at large, and we would like to extend the invitation for renowned producers, developers, executives and leaders in the space to lead a session on a topic they’re passionate about and have expertise in at our upcoming Toronto show. If you think you might be a fit and this sounds like something you’d love to do at our Toronto conference, complete our speaker submission form or get in touch with sophie.atkin@steelmedianetwork.com direct to discuss further!

Additionally, if you’re looking to put your brand in front of the global mobile games industry, you can discuss our varied sponsorship opportunities or other ways to get involved with our b2b sales team. Please contact lisa.bisset@steelmedianetwork.com or chris@steelmedia.co.uk for more details.