AFK Arena developer launches international publishing arm Farlight Games

Lilith Games aims to create “global localisation” through its new international publishing arm

Mobile games developer Lilith Games, creators of AFK Arena, Art of Conquest, and Warpath, has announced the launch of its global publishing brand, Farlight Games.

Specifically, Farlight Games will publish new genres and gameplay experiences that are separate from the Shanghai-headquartered Lilith Games’ brand identity.

Farlight Games founder and CEO, Kenny Wang, stated: “The launch of Farlight Games represents a significant upgrade to our strategy of 'global localisation’. We want to recruit top talent from around the world to provide more localized service to players around the world.”

Wang has stated upcoming titles Dislyte (which recently announced its open beta dates), Farlight 84, Boom Party, and an unannounced title will be published under the Farlight Games arm.

Recently, data.ai published the winners of the Top Publisher Award 2022, which recognises the performance of the top mobile games and app publishers by consumer spend over the past year. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Tencent and NetEase topped the list.


Khai Trung Le
