PG.biz Podcast - Kwalee’s John Wright On Attracting Valuable Users With A Loyalty-Driven Approach

During the hypercasual reign, short-term metrics such as the seven-day LTV curve, were the golden standard for an app’s scalable potential. Now, looking further down the road and building an environment that encourages players to set down roots for 30, 60, or even 365+ days is how studios can come out on top and predict profitability.

So, how can studios get to the bottom of what causes churn and retain players for years instead of days? John Wright, vice president of mobile publishing at Kwalee - the UK publisher with over 70 published games and over one billion mobile game downloads - has the answers in this week's episode.

Alongside our hosts Peggy Anne Salz and Brian Baglow, John dives deep into prioritising player loyalty, creating memorable (and profitable) user experiences, and the strategy that increased Kwalee games’ LTV by 40x. “It’s a mindset shift from ‘How do we get users as cheaply as possible, to how do we maximise our users moving forward.’”

And we end on a high note, talking about Kwalee’s first-ever virtual event and how YOU can participate. Register here for the Gamemasters Summit, powered by Kwalee. And read Understanding Player Loyalty Is A Game-Changer For Mobile Publishers (via Forbes) here.

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro

04:00 - Upcoming PG.biz and Kwalee events

06:43 - Why hybrid casual?

11:02 - Is hypercasual dead?

12:14 - Is the worst of privacy changes behind us?

14:10 - A loyalty driven approach to growth

18:08 - How to get someone more invested in your game

20:54 - Becoming a multi-app experience

24:59 - Should your metrics change?

28:36 - Where does John see growth?

33:13 - Favourite games Q&A with John

Listen Learn Love

