PG.biz Podcast - Kwalee’s John Wright On Attracting Valuable Users With A Loyalty-Driven Approach

The PG.biz podcast team and guests give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and and what's inside this week's episode…

During the hypercasual reign, short-term metrics such as the seven-day LTV curve, were the golden standard for an app’s scalable potential. Now, looking further down the road and building an environment that encourages players to set down roots for 30, 60, or even 365+ days is how studios can come out on top and predict profitability.

So, how can studios get to the bottom of what causes churn and retain players for years instead of days? John Wright, vice president of mobile publishing at Kwalee - the UK publisher with over 70 published games and over one billion mobile game downloads - has the answers in this week's episode.

Alongside our hosts Peggy Anne Salz and Brian Baglow, John dives deep into prioritising player loyalty, creating memorable (and profitable) user experiences, and the strategy that increased Kwalee games’ LTV by 40x. “It’s a mindset shift from ‘How do we get users as cheaply as possible, to how do we maximise our users moving forward.’”

And we end on a high note, talking about Kwalee’s first-ever virtual event and how YOU can participate. Register here for the Gamemasters Summit, powered by Kwalee. And read Understanding Player Loyalty Is A Game-Changer For Mobile Publishers (via Forbes) here.

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro
04:00 - Upcoming PG.biz and Kwalee events
06:43 - Why hybrid casual?
11:02 - Is hypercasual dead?
12:14 - Is the worst of privacy changes behind us?
14:10 - A loyalty driven approach to growth
18:08 - How to get someone more invested in your game
20:54 - Becoming a multi-app experience
24:59 - Should your metrics change?
28:36 - Where does John see growth?
33:13 - Favourite games Q&A with John

And if you've enjoyed this interview, check out more world-class speakers sharing their insights and expertise at one of our events. You can find details of our next event here.


Editor - PocketGamer.biz

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment media brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of videogames, music, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. Yup, he said garden design… He’s the ex-Editor of PSM2, PSM3, GamesMaster and Future Music, ex-Deputy Editor of The Official PlayStation Magazine and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Rhythm, Computer Music and more. He hates talking about himself.

