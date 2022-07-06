News

Flexion Mobile signs agreement with Magic Tavern

Developer's top-grossing Matchington Mansion hits the 'alternative app stores' in just six weeks thanks to Flexion

Managing Editor

Flexion Mobile has signed an agreement with leading game studio Magic Tavern Inc. to bring the developer’s top-grossing game Matchington Mansion to the alternative stores in record time.

Matchington Mansion is a puzzle game where players explore a mansion's hidden mysteries and navigate challenging match-3 puzzles. The game claims millions of daily players across iOS and Google Play.

Flexion’s distribution services will add revenue and new players from the alternative app stores with little upfront cost or work being required of the developer. Flexion claims that it can add an average of 10% to a game’s revenue by taking it to alternative app stores, including Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy App Store and Huawei's App Gallery

“We’re delighted to have launched Matchington Mansion in just one and a half months. We’re now focusing on maximising the game’s revenue with promotional opportunities and events, enabling Magic Tavern to concentrate its resources on developing its games," says Flexion Mobile's CEO Jens Lauritzon.

 


Brian Baglow
Brian Baglow
Managing Editor

Brian has been working in the games industry since the mid-1990s, when he joined the legendary studio DMA Design, as a writer on the original Grand Theft Auto. Since then he's worked with major publishers, founded his own digital agency, helped numerous startups with PR, marketing, communications, narrative design, branding and making money.

Back in 2004 Brian created the Scottish Games Network, the industry body for the country's videogames sector. He also lectures at Napier University on the transformative power of interactive media on the creative industries, is a board member of Creative Edinburgh, and helps to organise games, tech and creative industries events.

In his spare time he plays videogames and is usually, proudly, at least one generation behind the cutting edge consoles.

