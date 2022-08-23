Mark your calendars – Pocket Gamer Connects is returning to London in January 2023!

Drum roll, please… the most highly anticipated b2b games industry conference of the year is coming sooner than you expect, and it’s time to start gearing up for our biggest, most popular event of all: Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023!

You read that right. The leading mobile gaming industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to London in January 2023. Roughly 2,000 attendees from the games industry will gather at The Brewery for two days in January 2023 to network, discover, pitch and learn from over 200 of the world’s leading authorities.

The event will cover mobile, PC and console, blockchain, VR/AR and more across 20 unmissable conference tracks. Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetisation and growth, new technologies, company culture and loads more. Plus, there will be all the usual fringe events designed to foster great networking and inspire new business opportunities.

London is always our biggest and most-popular conference. But just because you've attended in the past, don't think you've seen it all before! Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023 will feature new track themes and new business content designed to look to the future. There is no place like our flagship London show to get the full extent of what PG Connects conferences offer, and currently, you can get it for the lowest price possible with our Super Early Bird prices. Head over to our website now to take advantage of this limited time sale and save hundreds of dollars today!

Keep on reading to find out all the details on this unmissable conference, or read up on the massive success of our London 2022 conference to get an idea of what’s in store for you in 2023.

Networking with the industry

We're once again back at the popular venue known as The Brewery, in the heart of the City. People come from all over the world to take part, and the most exciting thing for us and all our attendees is always the chance to meet the industry.

A Pocket Gamer Connects conference is a place to get business done. It's famous for being a place where new connections are made (hence the name) and productive meetings take place amongst some hundreds of industry professionals.

We'll bring together the whole gaming industry, from students and indie studios to the media, international investors and AAA publishers. Unlike some other events, we offer our MeetToMatch meeting scheduler free to all delegates, with unlimited requests, so you can find that perfect contact and arrange to meet them in person in our dedicated meeting zones.

An established international audience

Well over 30,000 industry professionals have attended the Pocket Gamer Connects international conference series since 2014, whether that's online or at a venue. The roadshow has landed in the UK, America, Canada, Finland, Jordan, India and Hong Kong with a genuinely international client base: on average, delegates from more than 45 countries attend each event.

In 2016, we became the biggest dedicated mobile games industry conference series in Europe and have stayed on top ever since. Not only have our previous delegates voted Connects the "best value conference", but 97% would recommend it to a colleague.

Previous speakers and delegates from all the key industry players include Supercell, King, Space Ape Games, Niantic, Facebook, Google, Square Enix, Microsoft, Electronic Arts, Twitter, Snapchat, Twitch and many, many, many more.

A special discount for you

Be the earliest of birds and book your seat at Pocket Gamer Connects London for 2023 today. We have a very special, limited time discount waiting for you if you purchase your ticket today worth hundreds of dollars! Mark your calendars and head over to our official Eventbrite to book your ticket today for the lowest of prices. Our Super Early Bird discount is currently available for a super limited time, and everyone can enjoy it regardless of the type of ticket that you get. Don’t waste any time, book your seat at our London show today! It’ll be here before you know it.

For sponsorships or other business development opportunities, please contact Lisa at lisa.bisset@steelmedianetwork.com or book a meeting to discuss your needs at: https://calendly.com/lisa-bisset