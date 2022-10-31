MeetToMatch is now LIVE for Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan! Start networking today

Let the networking fun commence, our meeting scheduling platform for Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan is officially LIVE!

You don’t want to miss another minute of scheduling life-changing business meetings with games industry folk from the biggest gaming companies in the world. As a registered attendee, you have full access to our meeting platform, and you can get in touch with hundreds of conference goers and book meetings starting today as soon as you register your profile on the platform. If you aren’t yet a registered attendee, head over to our website and book your ticket today! Our Mid-Term offer is still available, so make the most of it and save up to £140 when you book your PG Connects Jordan ticket today.

No need to fret, you aren’t actually missing out on any of the official conference action – we’ve opened our meeting and scheduling platform ahead of conference time to make sure that our attendees can get ahead of the game and start booking meetings and planning their conference days. The actual conference action is taking place November 12th to 13th, but if you start booking your meetings today, you can have your diary planned far ahead of time!

Want to know more about the conference and what our meeting scheduling platform offers? Keep on reading to find out!

What is Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan all about?

The globally loved mobile gaming conference series is returning to Jordan!

Join us besides the glorious Dead Sea for the second time ever for our biggest iteration of Pocket Gamer Connects in the MENA region yet. We will be joined by over 700 attendees from all over the globe at a luxurious new location right on the shore of the Dead Sea and 30 minutes from the capital Amman for two days full of networking and knowledge-sharing.

Our attendees will gather together to hear from 100 of the industry’s leading authorities from top companies around the world, sharing insight and case studies into the games industry and where it’s headed. We regularly have some of the biggest names in the games industry attend and speak at our shows, and some of the previous speakers and companies we’ve had join us at previous conferences include Apple, Disney, Facebook, Google, Square Enix, Microsoft, Electronic Arts, Gameloft, Sega, Capcom, Twitter, Snapchat, Twitch and many, many, many more.

There will be an expo area with new games and services on show. And everyone will enjoy networking opportunities like the Very Big Indie Pitch competition and Publisher SpeedMatch sessions.

This incredible event is taking place at an all-new unmissable new venue for PG Connects. The King Hussein Bin Tala Convention Centre managed by Hilton is right at the lowest point of earth, and it’s a gorgeous destination. Attendees will get to spend two days at this purpose-built hotel and conference location, and we highly, highly recommend you book your trip with some days on either side to enjoy this incredible country.

PG Connects events are known for drawing in global crowds, and this event is no different. On average, we welcome professionals from over 45 countries at each event, and being in the MESA region for only the second time is going to draw in many, many new connections you may not usually get to connect with at our live events in the West. We are truly devoted to making PG Connects conferences as far-reaching as we can, and we’re proud to call ourselves the biggest dedicated mobile games industry conference series in Europe since 2016.

Meet your dream business partners today!

That’s right, you can meet your dream business collaborators as soon as today and start scheduling meetings with top brands you’ve been dreaming of working with – our MeetToMatch platform for Pocket Gamer Connects is officially LIVE! As an official registered attendee of PG Connects Jordan, you can now jump in and start networking to your heart’s content. We strongly urge that you sign up to the platform as soon as you can, as hundreds of attendees are already in the system scheduling meetings – don’t miss your chance to connect with the brands and business collaborators you’ve been hoping to work with, diaries get booked up faster than you think. Scheduling ahead of time is also incredibly helpful to ensure that you get time to sit back and enjoy the event once it’s actually conference days. You will already know who you’re talking to and when you’re talking to them, so you can plan your diary accordingly.

This is an unparalleled opportunity to secure one-on-one conversations with the biggest names and the biggest brands in the industry. The sophisticated MeetToMatch meeting platform allows you to:

Set up a profile so other attendees know you are open to meeting and networking

Browse attendees and companies who will be present at PG Connects Seattle

Showcase products and services on your profile page

Request and accept meetings with other attendees both on-site and virtually

Access live stream links to watch talks and seminars across two conference days

Access recordings of all speaker sessions post-event

Get ahead of the game and start scheduling your meetings today!

Start booking your meetings now!

In order to make the most of our meeting platform going live early, you’ll want to jump in as soon as possible! You have to be a registered PG Connects Jordan attendee in order to sign up to the platform, so don’t wait a second longer – register over at our website and hop into the meeting platform to start scheduling meetings as soon as today. You can currently take advantage of our limited time Mid-Term offer as well, which can save you up to £140! Don’t miss out, prices are rising soon.