Kick off the holiday season with the Pocket Gamer Xmas Mixer 2022!

The holiday season is growing near, and Pocket Gamer is bringing the holiday joy to you early with a completely free event for games professionals in Central London!

Our annual Pocket Gamer Xmas Mixer is here, and this year, the drinks are on us. The Mixer is taking place in Central London on Wednesday, December 7th and we’re looking forward to welcoming some 500 to 1,000 games professionals for an evening of delicious drinks, insightful panel discussions and connecting with industry professionals from every corner of the games world. Everyone from developers to investors to creatives to publishers to streamers is welcome at this event, we can’t wait to let our hair down and celebrate another amazing year for the industry over a drink or two!

When and where?

The event is taking place in the heart of London at Euston Square at 30 Euston Square, an award-winning events venue. The space is gorgeous and provides some stunning outside space with their rooftop terrace, so you will get an unmissable view of the Central London skyline. This prestigious venue is located right at 30 Euston Square London NW1 2FB – you won’t want to miss joining us there!

It’s taking place on Wednesday, December 7th at 18:00.

What will my ticket include?

Your ticket will include an evening full of insightful panel discussions, informal networking and drinks at a prestigious venue in the heart of London. Here’s a more detailed rundown of what you can expect from the evening below…

Your provisional festive itinerary

18:00 - Gather for drinks and networking

19:15 - Informative talks and panel

20:30 - Canapés and drinks

22:00 - Carriages (Tube)

We'll be in a fine, festive mood and encourage you to join us for a lively industry discussion, show off your seasonal jumper, and stay for the entertaining company and drinks.

Because connections are for life, not just for Xmas.

Thank you to our brilliant sponsor!

A massive thank you to our fabulous sponsor ZEBEDEE for helping make this event possible. ZEBEDEE powers real economies in virtual worlds. With ZEBEDEE, gaming becomes a meaningful economic activity, and game devs get a new playground for weaving money into the worlds they create. The economies of the future will be a perfectly connected system of real-world and virtual-world activity. Virtual activity will represent the majority of this metaverse economy, and games are where the revolution starts. ZEBEDEE is creating the tools and products that make it possible. Find out more at zebedee.io.

This event is completely free to attend, but as spots are limited, registration is mandatory. Head over to our official Xmas Mixer Eventbrite and reserve your spot at the Mixer! You won’t want to miss this incredible evening of free drinks, lively discussions and casual networking.

See you in London!