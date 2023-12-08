Get a sneak peek at the schedule for PG Connects London

We come bearing gifts… The highly anticipated schedule for our biggest and best conference yet, Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024, is finally here!



We’re kicking off the new year with our flagship conference and our biggest event EVER celebrating 10 years of PG Connects in 2024!

The leading mobile gaming industry conference is returning to London this January 22nd to 23rd, and we’re welcoming over 2,500 attendees from the games industry to The Brewery in the heart of London to network, discover, pitch and learn from over 200 of the industry’s top thought leaders from all around the globe.

As our biggest conference yet, this is one you truly won’t want to miss! Head over to our website today to secure your seat at our show, you can currently save up to a whopping £180 on your ticket with our Mid Term offer! Don’t miss out.



Keep reading for the highly anticipated reveal of our biggest track list and an early look at our overview conference schedule! From Blockchain and Web3 to AI to Webstore and Recruitment. There is no place like PG Connects to get up-to-date with all the most current trends in the games industry!

What's on and when:

Monday January 22nd: AM

Creative Kingdom - Creative insight into the latest & hottest industry trends from top British games companies.

The Growth Track sponsored by Nexus.gg - Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game.

Live Ops Landscape - A track dedicated to explaining and improving your approach to live ops, the core of the modern games world.

AI Advances sponsored by Layer AI - From art to scriptwriting and programming: machine learning and artificial intelligence will change the way we create and communicate

Global Trends sponsored by Appcharge - From East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe.

Master the Multiplayer sponsored by Photon - Multiplayer games dominate the charts - but what tips, technology and secret sauce can help you compete!

Monday January 22nd: PM

Monetiser sponsored by AppsFlyer - Make the most of new advertising formats, IAPs and other monetisation developments in this focused track.

Webstore Wizardry - Discover the significance of webstores and how to use them in the monetisation of your games.

Industry Visions & Values sponsored by Supercell - How to build a better games industry and aspire to a more a more positive future for everyone

Digital Policy Decoded sponsored by Reaktor - Navigate the media landscape following the release of new regulations like the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act

UGC Update - Explore user-generated content, and discover strategies and inspiration to stay at the forefront of UGC trends

Recruit & Restart - Industry experts share strategies for talent acquisition, diversity, resilience, and navigating setbacks

Virtual Visions - Enter the exciting world of virtual reality and augmented reality, featuring cutting-edge insights that redefine the possibilities of this rapidly evolving VR/AR/XR scene.

Hybrid Casual Hype - Explore the unique features of hybrid casual games; simplicity, depth, easy access, user retention through monetization and the future potential.

Tuesday January 23rd: AM

Publishing Power - Get the most out of your publishing deal and take your game's launch to the next level

Audience Accelerator sponsored by Mistplay - Tips and guides for growing your game using the best UA and marketing techniques

Developer Toolkit - Everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games.

Big Screen Gaming - Beyond mobile: developing and publishing for PC, console, XR, cloud gaming and more.

Game Maker Insights - Case studies from the front line, covering the likes of game design, audio, character design, UX, and narrative.

Marketing Mavens - Discover the latest tips and techniques from the personalities and agencies that are changing the media world.

Tuesday January 23rd: PM

Game Dev Stories - Hear from games developers and find out what they are working on, how they have innovated and what lessons they have learned along the way.

Ad Insights - In-game ads remain central to many studios' monetisation strategy - join us to discover the latest trends and advice

IP Unlocked - Discover the potential (and pitfalls!) of licensing and working with intellectual property to unlock the global power of big franchises.

Building On Blockchain - An introduction to what blockchain means for any developer - with insights into the technology and how crypto works with games.

Web3 Wonders - What's next for the blockchain gaming scene? Dive deeper into the techniques and strategies that are shaping this growing market

Incredible Indies - How to survive and thrive as a smaller studio in today's competitive games development landscape.

Alternative Revenue Models - Delve into alternative approaches aimed at enhancing your revenue generation capabilities.

Show Me The Money - Get practical insight on securing the funding that will make a difference.

Future Formats - Journey to the future of games as we discuss what new technologies will transform our industry forever

Get a front-row seat at these unmissable sessions

Pocket Gamer Connects London is bringing you all this and more on January 23rd to 24th.

You can currently make the most of our limited time Mid Term offer and save up to a whopping £200 on your conference ticket. Find out more and grab your tickets on the event's site before it’s too late!

And if you're looking to get involved as a sponsor for PG Connects London 2023, now is your last chance!

For sponsorships or other business development opportunities please contact Lisa at lisa.bisset@steelmedianetwork.com and book a meeting to discuss your needs!

See you at the show!