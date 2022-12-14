Gayming Awards unveils nominees for 2023 ceremony

Gayming Magazine has unveiled its nominations for the 2023 Gayming awards, which will be held on Broadway in April next year, celebrating success in LGBTQ+ gaming both on-screen and behind the scenes.

“I’m thrilled by the amazing line up of nominees this year. It’s a real testament to the work in the LGBTQ+ indie game space that two of the three games leading the way with nominations this year are indies. I also love the amount of diversity on show from trans-led stories, impactful characters, and developers from all around the world. A huge congratulations to everyone and I can’t wait to see who takes home the Awards in April,” said Gayming Awards founder Robin Gray.

Wylde Flowers, SIGNALIS, and the Borderlands franchise lead the way with three nominations each, while Cult of the Lamb, ValiDate: Struggling Singles in Your Area and Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers also garnered multiple nominations across the twelve categories.

For more info on the event, categories and nominees check the event's homepage here.

However… mobile lags behind

Despite the success in queer representation in gaming this year, mobile gaming is notably absent from the list. As we have highlighted previously, and as Robin Gray stated during our interview with him earlier this year, mobile game notably lags behind other platforms in terms of LGBTQ+ representation.

“Of all the content that we write it's rare that we actually write anything about mobile games. I don't think that's through us being blindsided. It's because there are fewer examples of LGBTQ games on mobile platforms, and the predominantly LGBTQ games, particularly the authentic ones, are tucked away in the indie space,” said Gray.

“I think that the beauty of LGBTQ Indies is that they can tell the real stories. They can tell the hardest stories that the bigger companies would shy away from, and how that then crosses over into the mobile game space.”

