Turkish developer Ace Games lands new $8m investment

Turkish mobile developer Ace Games has received an additional $8m investment as part of the same funding round which saw developer Playtika acquire a $25m minority stake in the company.

The $8m investment comes courtesy of Re-Pie according to reports, a Turkish investment fund who also put $500k into digital farming platform Uzman Ciftci as part of their investments at the end of the year.

Türkiye has seen an explosion of growth in mobile in recent years. So it’s no surprise that Ace Games, developers of Fiona’s Farm, have benefited from the investment that follows. The company recently also received a $25m investment from Israeli studio Playtika to acquire a minority stake in the company.

Unusual investments

As we’ve previously covered, whilst the Turkish economy has taken a beating over the past year, mobile gaming has remained strong and even grown in the face of it. It’s notable then that whilst a $500k investment has been given to Uzman Ciftci, specialising in digitally assisted agriculture (and an amount not to be sniffed at), Ace Games has received the largest in terms of the $8m.

Although this pales in comparison to Playtika’s investment it’s nevertheless a significant amount and shows that both domestically and internationally the Turkish gaming industry is seen as a great investment. Mobile gaming in particular is a key area of growth for the Turkish gaming industry and has historically been a prominent part of it.

Turkiye has seen many interesting investments recently in the form of exits and acquisitions. For example, UK-based Matchingham games acquired two titles from Turkish studio Pow Games for a reported $11.7m valuation deal. Meanwhile Zynga subsidiary Rollic acquired hypercasual studio Popcore Games. All this points to an active and thriving mobile industry that may be set to become a major force in mobile gaming if investments continue to flow in.