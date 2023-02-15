Roblox generated $579 million in revenue in Q4 2022, according to its latest financial report. This represents a 2% year-on-year increase.

2022’s fourth quarter also saw significant growth in average daily active users (DAUs), at58.8 million. This represents a 19% rise compared to Q4 2021. Hours engaged also saw an increase of 18%, with users spending a collective 12.8 billion hours in-game.

The 17-24 age group saw the highest growth in DAUs, with a 31% rise, and accounted for 22% of all DAUs for the quarter. This age group also saw the largest rise in engagement hours at 33%, accounting for 23% of all hours in the quarter.

Growth in user metrics was noted in all regions, with the USA and Canada leading the charge at combined rises of 29% in DAUs and 19% in engagement hours.

Q4 also saw Roblox hit a record of monthly unique players (MUPs), which hit 13.4 million, representing a rise of almost 14% compared to Q4 2021.

A strong year for Roblox

Roblox’s strong performance in Q4 was echoed in its performance across 2022 as a whole. The company drew $2.2 billion in revenue, representing a 16% increase from 2021. Notably, this suggests that the company managed to buck the trend of decline throughout the industry following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

“Throughout 2022, we launched many new features and improvements to our platform enabling a growing developer community to build incredible content,” said the company in its latest shareholders letter. “As a result, we delivered operating and financial metrics that in general improved materially throughout the year and look even better as we start 2023.”

2022 also saw strong growth in terms of DAUs, which stood at 56 million (A 23% year-on-year increase) and hours engaged (49.3 billion, 19% higher than in 2021.) This suggests that not only are people spending more money in Roblox, but more people are spending more time engaged with the platform in spite of the growing availability of other sources of entertainment worldwide.

In addition to this, Roblox has seen an optimistic start to the year. Estimated revenue for the month stood at $213-$216 million, representing a year-on-year increase of between 22% and 24%.

Roblox also saw 19% rises in both DAUs (65 million) and hours engaged (5 billion). If the company manages to maintain these strong figures, it’s possible that 2023 will be its biggest year yet.

“With 65 million daily active users in January, we are driving towards our vision to reimagine the way people come together by enabling deeper forms of expression, communication and immersion,” said Roblox founder and CEO David Baszucki.

Last year, 70 new Roblox experience garnered more than 1 billion visits.