Roblox hit a record $680.8 million in revenue in the second quarter of 2023

Roblox saw $680.8 million in revenue in Q2 2023, representing a 15% increase from $591.2 million in Q2 2023, according to its latest financial report.

Bookings also increased significantly, standing at $780.7 million for the quarter, representing a 22% increase from Q2 2022.

Engagement with the platform saw strong year-on-year growth, with average daily active users (DAU) seeing a 25% increase to 65.5 million and hours engaged increasing 24% to 14 billion.

Average monthly unique paying users also increased 19% year-on-year to 13.5 million.

Average bookings per monthly unique paying users stood at $19.32, representing a 3% increase compared to the same period of 2022. However, average bookings per daily active user (ABDAU) fell 3% year-on-year to $11.9.

The building blox of success

“We continue to drive high rates of organic growth in DAUs, hours, and bookings,” said founder and CEO David Baszucki. “We are growing among users of all ages and across all geographies. We remain focused on extending our product leadership to drive value for creators and brands, and even more innovative and immersive avatars and experiences for our users.”

“This is our second consecutive quarter with year-over-year bookings growth in the low-20s,” said chief financial officer Michael Guthrie. “During the quarter, we also built the plans that we believe will enable us to generate operating leverage against infrastructure and trust & safety spend starting next quarter and against compensation expense starting in the first quarter of 2024.”

In its shareholders letter, Roblox highlighted the fact that daily active users are growing across all geographies and age groups. The platform had almost twice as many DAUs as it did in Q2 2020, when its user base spiked due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Given Roblox’s reach across geographies and age groups, the companies is confident that the platform “could, over time, grow to support one billion DAUs.”

