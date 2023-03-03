Marvel Snap publisher Nuverse follow up with Dragonheir: Silent Gods

Nuverse, publisher of the extremely popular Marvel Snap, will be publishing a new game called Dragonheir: Silent Gods to PC and mobile in the “second half of 2023.”

The publisher who hit it big with Second Dinner’s fast-paced card battler - which won both critical acclaim and the DICE Award for Mobile Game of the Year - will be working with the newly established studio SRGA, based in Shanghai, China and consisting of industry veterans with experience on titles such as Pokémon UNITE, Arena of Valor and Monster Hunter.

Dragonheir: Silent Gods is described as a “a high fantasy RPG that gives players the chance to explore the magical world of Adenthia and an array of other dimensions in search of an ancient power that can defeat the draconic evil threatening the multiverse.”

A spokesperson at Nuverse commented on the new publishing deal and said, “We’re excited to be working with SGRA to support a title with such a unique premise. Dragonheir: Silent Gods’ immersive multiversal setting will bring players an incredible experience and SGRA have done a fantastic job bringing all of that to life through rich storytelling and a true sense of high fantasy adventuring. We can’t wait to share more of this game with fantasy fans in the coming months, so keep your eyes peeled.”

Nuverse’s new universe

The publishing deal with SGRA marks a major step forward for Nuverse. With the company coming fresh off a major success in 2022 with the release of Marvel Snap - a card battler based on the famous comic publishing house of the same name - they’re now entering 2023 with another major game in the works. Nuverse also indicates this will be a title that receives long term support, new content and updates over time.

Their new partner studio being based in Shanghai is also notable, as the company recently spoke of an enhanced international focus going into 2023. If Dragonheir sees even a modicum of the same success that Snap has, Nuverse will profit nicely from the deal.