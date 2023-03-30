Wemade Championed a Paradigm Shift in Envisioning the Future of Blockchain Gaming at GDC 2023

Wemade, a leading global gaming and blockchain giant founded in South Korea, wrapped up its participation as a Diamond Sponsor at GDC 2023 successfully delivering its ground-breaking vision for the future - a true paradigm shift to blockchain games.

WEMIX PLAY, the company’s global number-one blockchain game platform, lies at the centre of its vision. The Wemade booth was brimming with game companies and blockchain developers from around the globe interested in having a hands-on experience of the WEMIX PLAY offering and getting involved in the expansion of the ecosystem set to change the face of the blockchain gaming industry forever.

Wemade CEO Henry Chang

During his keynote speech on March 21, CEO Henry Chang introduced the concept of the mega ecosystem that will be created through the WEMIX PLAY inter-game economy and inter-game play where blockchain games, services and real-life economy are to be connected. Henry Chang spoke about the great potential of tokenomics and demonstrated to the audience the ways in which the inter-game economy and playing will continue to bloom in the next few years.

Potential of blockchain

Several core members of the WEMIX team gave insightful lectures on the many benefits and possibilities lying within the blockchain gaming space.

Executive Vice President (EVP) Wonil Suh gave an overview of his experience in servicing many Web3 games, shedding light on the development of Tokenomics from its inception to now, including its generational characteristics, and shared his know-how on the seamless onboarding on the WEMIX PLAY platform, built to support game development and more.

Head of Business Creative Centre, Robin Seo, spoke about the process of transforming games into blockchain games through the four key elements of WEMIX PLAY:

Tokenomics

Marketplace

GameFi

Community

Attendees had an opportunity to discover how this transformation can revolutionise gamers’ experience by understanding the entire process that conventional games go through when transforming into blockchain games and what makes WEMIX PLAY unique and competitive in this arena.

Global creator and influencer Myrtle Sarrosa - the first one to issue FanToken through WEMIX PLAY - shared her experiences and takeaways from building an interactive blockchain economy with her fans and expanding the boundaries of community engagement and activities.

Finally, developers interested in WEMIX PLAY and blockchain games participated in a panel discussion, where Wonil Suh, Wook Kim and Robin Seo were available for a Q&A session.

The attendees had the opportunity to engage with the WEMIX team by asking questions to learn more about the WEMIX PLAY onboarding process and understand the potential of launching their own blockchain game through the platform.