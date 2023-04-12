My.Games’ War Robots hits $750m milestone on its ninth anniversary

War Robots, a title developed by Pixonic and published by My.Games, has hit its $750m revenue milestone in time for its ninth anniversary.

War Robots is a tactical shooter that was first launched in 2014, featuring pvp battles in giant player-piloted mechs. Developed by Pixonic the title has now accrued another revenue milestone, an important step outside of My.Games’ usual download milestones as this shows not only popularity with audiences, but also how this is paying off for the company directly. My.Games has been eager to show off the continued strength of what is a sizeable portfolio of popular titles in a number of genres.

CEO of My.Games, Vladimir Nikolsky commented on the announcement. "We're thrilled to celebrate this milestone anniversary and to see War Robots continue to grow and thrive,” he said.

“It’s now much more than just a game - it’s an entire universe. We have raised the War Robots experience to a new, and more hardcore, level with the announcement of War Robots: Frontiers - and that’s not all. Players can expect more exciting news in the near future,” Nikolsky elaborated.

My.Games has begun to fully step outside of its previously restricted role, when the company divested from the Russian market, and fully into a new global position. Something which we discussed with CSO Elena Grigoryan in a recent interview. “[A] focus point for us is expanding our global presence, entering new markets, enabling players access quality entertaining content and supporting talented game developers across the globe," she said, commenting on how My.Games had evolved over the past year and how they were evolving for the future.

And the series is set to expand further with the release of War Robots: Frontiers. Running on a new engine with Unreal 5, it looks set to push the franchise even further and will hopefully create a another sustained hit for the team.