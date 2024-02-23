My.Games executive producer Boris Burangulov on bringing War Robots back to China

My.Games popular shooter War Robots is all set to celebrate its tenth anniversary later this year. Adding to the game's long legacy, it was announced last month that the title, which was once very popular in China, has finally returned after regaining its licence.

We spoke with My.Games executive producer of War Robots, Boris Burangulov to find out how the team were able to bring War Robots back to the Chinese market after its removal in 2021. We also discuss how the game is doing after its return to this popular market and what we can expect to see next from the team.

PocketGamer.biz: Last month we heard that War Robots would be returning to China. What was the process of winning back its licence and returning it to one of the industry's biggest markets?

Boris Burangulov: The return journey proved to be lengthy, challenging, and requiring patience. Strangely enough, it began even before the game was removed from the Chinese App Store.

When China started imposing restrictions on games the War Robots team began the process of securing an ISBN licence, which is necessary for publishing the mobile game in China.

In theory, the release of a mobile game in China seemed straightforward:

Adapt the game to meet the requirements of the Chinese government.

Submit for review.

Acquire an ISBN.

Yay, the game hits the Chinese market!

To be honest, last year, few people in our studio believed that we would ever obtain permission. Boris Burangulov

However, reality proved to be more complicated. It took us several years to create a game build that would account for all the nuances of the legislation. Subsequently, we submitted the build for review and then waited another couple of years for the application to be reviewed. To be honest, last year, few people in our studio believed that we would ever obtain permission. So, it was all the more surprising to find War Robots on the list of approved games last March.

Essentially, it took a good part of 2023 to re-adapt the game for the Chinese market. After all, many years had passed since the build was prepared for review, and the global version of War Robots had been developing very actively during that time.

And how has the return of the game been received in China?

We are thrilled to announce that our return has been an immense success. Prior to War Robots leaving the Chinese market, the region consistently ranked in the top three on iOS in terms of installs and revenue. Since the game's re-release on the App Store, not only has it swiftly caught up, but it's already surpassing our expectations. For instance, in January, we climbed to the top five shooters in China, according to AppMagic.

Furthermore, this time around, we’ve brought back the Android version of the game, a platform which enjoys greater popularity in China. The performance on this platform has already surprised us, even compared to the iOS results, and we've just launched it! We can only imagine what we will accomplish in the coming months.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Chinese players for their warm welcome. We are delighted that our comeback not only brings closure to the previous chapter - with team members who began working on the Chinese version six years ago witnessing the fruition of their hard work and enduring patience, but it also propels us into a new era.

What makes War Robots a great fit for the Chinese market? Shooters seem particularly popular in the region.

Shooters are quite popular in China. In theory, because not all Western titles manage to break into the Chinese market, it's somewhat easier to carve out a space in the market compared to the global arena.

However, it's clear that just launching a game in a popular genre doesn’t guarantee success, even in China. It is essential to have a good game. And War Robots is a freaking good game! That's the key factor.

Developing an existing game presents unique challenges compared to creating one from scratch Boris Burangulov

War Robots was released way back in 2014. What do you think has been critical to the game's long-term success and keeping it alive for so long?

When discussing this topic, I often highlight three key points. Firstly, we've developed a strategy for managing the game’s meta and releasing new content. It's not just about introducing cool robots or maps; everything must compliment the current gameplay mechanics and align with the meta.

Secondly, we've remained responsive to technological advancements. For example, our War Robots remaster in 2021 not only updated the game's graphics to modern standards but also anticipated future technological developments, considering the significant progress in mobile device performance over the past eight years.

Thirdly, we've consistently adapted and refined our workflow. Developing an existing game presents unique challenges compared to creating one from scratch, and managing rapid growth requires a proactive approach that not everyone can navigate successfully.

However, achieving all this is only possible with a dedicated team committed to the project's growth. Throughout my time with War Robots, I've worked with numerous individuals who all shared a deep involvement in the project. It's not just about their readiness to tackle new challenges or their ability to solve complex problems. It's about their continuous flow of ideas and their drive to not just do a job but to continuously improve the project.

War Robots is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary this April, marking a significant milestone for both the game and our team. Boris Burangulov

What about other My.Games titles? Can we expect to see you launching more in China? And how important is it to have a global reach?

The Chinese market is of great importance to us, being one of the key regions in the gaming industry. Naturally, we anticipate the arrival of our other projects in this market, and we're actively working towards that goal.

Is there anything else War Robots related we should be looking out for? Or anything big coming up for My.Games in general?

War Robots is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary this April, marking a significant milestone for both the game and our team. We're thrilled that the game continues to thrive even after a decade, growing each year and reaching new heights. The recent successful release in China serves as a testament to this ongoing success story.

To honour this special occasion, we're gearing up to unveil an array of exciting updates, including new content, features, quests, and an epic War Robots Live Show.

Furthermore, War Robots: Frontiers, a standalone game set in the War Robots universe, specifically developed for PC and console, is set to enter open beta this year. This is undoubtedly something to look forward to.