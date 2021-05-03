My.Games grew Q1 FY21 revenues 42% to $147 million

Russian PC and mobile games company My.Games has published its financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

The company witnessed strong growth up 42 per cent year-on-year, reaching $147 million in revenue.

EBITDA grew by 165% year-on-year to $18.5 million, with a margin of 13 per cent.

Grand Hotel Mania, Rush Royale, Zero City, War Robots, and Conqueror’s Blade led the revenue growth in this quarter, with around 98 per cent of revenues coming from MMO games.

Mobile game contributed 78 per cent in Q1 2021 against 69 per cent last year.

The company had 22.7 million monthly active users: 4.8 per cent are paying customers.

The growth of revenue coming from outside of Russia is on the rise. It stood at 79 per cent in this quarter, against 69 per cent last year.

Key takeaways

The top-5 revenue-generating mobile games in Q1 were War Robots, Hustle Castle, Grand Hotel Mania, Rush Royale, and Left to Survive

War Robots surpassed $500 million in lifetime revenues in Q1, with game downloads reaching 191 million as of March and standing as one of the world’s biggest mobile-based tactical shooters

Hustle Castle reached 70 million downloads

The Warface franchise reached 114 million players worldwide across PC and Consoles and the mobile version reached 16 million downloads

“We had a confident start to 2021, keeping pace with the revenue record that we successfully reached last year," said CEO Vasily Maguryan.

"Following our strategy of a diversified portfolio, we continue to build our active user base across all platforms and release regular updates for our products, while our commitment to the principle of an open partner environment and the creative freedom of our studios allows us to work on multiple projects simultaneously, moving towards our goal of becoming one of the top companies in the gaming industry",