App subscription service Setapp to launch an alternative app store for iOS

App subscription service Setapp has announced that it is launching an alternative app store for iOS and iPadOS next year, taking advantage of the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) to deliver apps to Apple devicces. The DMA legislation, while yet to kick into effect, was passed into law last year.

In agreement with the yet-to-be-enforced DMA, companies such as Apple and Google are legally required to open up their services to competing platforms within the EUropean Union. As a result, Apple will be compelled to allow third-party app stores on its platform from next year, effectively ending the App Store’s monopoly on Apple devices, while allowing developers to circumvent the 30% commission fee charged on purchases made through the storefront.

Setapp currently offers a collection of Mac apps through its subscription service. The upcoming app store will not only allow access to these apps, but offer a range of apps new to the service from over other 30 developers.

The rise of alternative app stores

It’s unknown at present how the alternative app store will tie in with the company’s established subscription service, or whether users will be able to select which option they would prefer to use. The app store will initially be available only in the EU, but given that more and more territories worldwide are pushing for legislation forcing both Apple and Google to open up their ecosystems to third parties, it’s possible that the company could bring the app store to new markets in the future.

Setapp's offering is part of a new wave of alternative app stores, taking advantage of new legislation and potentially attracting legions of developers (keen to avoid the big player's 'app tax' and users looking for apps otherwise unavailable on established storefronts.

Notably, the Google Play store is unavailable in China, the world’s biggest mobile gaming market, so any consumer using a Samsung device in the country is required to look at alternative app stores - a trend that could become global if market force prevail.

Last month, we spoke to AppGallery's Jaime Gonzalo about the benefit of alternative app stores.