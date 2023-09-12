News

Netmarble strikes back with a sudden surge in share value

Seven Knights Idle Adventure helps turn things around for the developer

Netmarble strikes back with a sudden surge in share value
By , News Editor

South Korean mobile games developer Netmarble has had a rough year so far, continuing the downward turn of 2022 where the company fell deep into the red. Compared to a $188 million net profit in 2021, Netmarble’s steep dive last year left the company with a striking $717 million loss.

Significant declines have continued through 2023, with both revenue and EBITDA falling in Q1 as the overseas market made up the lion’s share of company revenues.

Difficulties have only continued from there. Year-on-year EBITDA slumped by a concerning 49% in the second quarter with sales still falling. Netmarble’s casual mobile games were one of the few pillars holding the company up.

Naturally, all of this has led to a shuttering of games, with BTS World slated for a place on the chopping block this December.

While all of this suggests Netmarble is endlessly mired in rare mobile gloom, trapped in a downward spiral, it turns out this isn’t so.

Second wind

On September 6 2023, Netmarble launched Seven Knights Idle Adventure, a new mobile RPG in the Seven Knights series featuring new and familiar characters, casual gameplay and 10v10 battles. The title ranked second on Google Play and first on the App Store five days on from launch, and has sparked newfound optimism with investors.

As a result, Seven Knights Idle Adventure has carried Netmarble to its sharpest rise in share value the company has seen in nearly nine months, Market Screener reported. In fact, a 17% rise was seen during today’s early afternoon trading, following an 8.8% rise yesterday. As of right now, September 12, shares in Netmarble are worth up to $40.73 each.

Is this the beginning of a swing back to success for Netmarble? Only time will tell. With its legacy of successful mobile games, the developer still earned a place in our Top 50 Game Makers list this year.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz and has an honours degree in Creative Writing.
Having spent far too many hours playing Pokémon, he's now on a quest to be the very best like no one ever was...at putting words in the right order.

Related Articles

as News Aug 3rd, 2021

Netmarble picks up social casino developer SpinX Games for $2.19 billion

as News Aug 10th, 2018

Netmarble shares plummet to all-time low as Lineage 2 popularity fades

News Sep 6th, 2023

BTS fail to top the mobile charts with BTS World

News Dec 15th, 2022

Netmarble's Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds sees seasonal holiday update

as News Mar 23rd, 2022

Netmarble partners with Klaytn to accelerate blockchain ecosystem maturity