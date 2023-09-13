Don’t miss Playcon 2023, Malta’s largest video games expo

There’s still time to secure your place at Playcon 2023, Malta’s Largest Video Games Expo this November. Hosted at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali, Playcon 2023 promises to be a dynamic showcase of the latest trends, innovations, and interactive experiences from all around the world of gaming.

Whether you're a dedicated gamer, a casual player, or just someone who appreciates cutting-edge tech and entertainment, this event has something for everyone.

Highlights include:

1. A Gaming Wonderland: Step into a world where fantasy and reality collide. Immerse yourself in captivating virtual reality realms, explore meticulously designed gaming landscapes, and indulge in gaming sessions of popular titles.

2. Meet the Makers: Playcon 2023 brings together a constellation of industry luminaries, game developers, and content creators. Engage in discussions, attend panels, and gain insights into the behind-the-scenes magic that brings beloved games to life.

3. Compete and Conquer: Feeling competitive? Test your skills in thrilling esports tournaments featuring the best players from around the globe.

4. Cosplay Extravaganza: Calling all cosplayers! Dress as your favourite characters and join a colourful parade of fantasy, sci-fi, and gaming icons. Whether you're a skilled costume creator or just want to admire the creativity of others, the cosplay scene at Playcon is legendary.

5. Entertainment Galore: Beyond gaming, Playcon 2023 offers a diverse range of entertainment options. Enjoy music performances and interactive experiences that will keep you engaged and entertained.

Whatever your gaming preference Playcon promises an unforgettable experience that will leave you eagerly awaiting the next event.

For additional information, event schedule, and more, visit the official website at www.playcon.mt