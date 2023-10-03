Zynga’s Socialpoint launches merge RPG Top Troops today

Zynga’s subsidiary studio Socialpoint has today launched a brand-new mobile game, Top Troops, in a blend of RPG, strategy and merge genres.

With a medieval fantasy setting, the new adventure takes players to the Kingdom of King’s Bay where merge and battle mechanics make up the bulk of the gameplay loop. Players can merge and level-up troops to build an army ready to dominate - leading them into battles and reclaiming lost land. Such lands can be farmed for resources and used as a training ground to build stronger characters, and the cycle repeats.

Time for strategy

Top Troops has launched with two game modes - a campaign and PvP. There are "endless combinations" of characters and strategies, with everything from Ninja Moles to Imperial Elves being mergeable to forge the ideal army.

"Top Troops is a bold new step into the merge-and-battle genre that combines the best of both worlds with strategic gameplay," said Socialpoint head Akshay Bharadwaj.

"We invite players to unleash their inner commander by building powerful empires and leading assassins, necromancer rats, and mermen into combat. With its innovative gameplay and colorful universe, Top Troops is sure to appeal to fans who want the fun and excitement of tactical conquests."

When Take-Two Interactive acquired Spanish Socialpoint back in 2019, it was to increase the US company’s presence in mobile following the success of games like Dragon City. Of course, Take-Two proceeded to acquire Zynga some years later in one of the games industry’s biggest acquisitions of all time.

Commenting on the new release, Zynga executive vice president of games Yaron Leyvand said: "Top Troops is Socialpoint’s first worldwide launch under the Zynga label following our 2022 combination with Take-Two Interactive.

"Combining Zynga’s expertise and resources with Socialpoint’s success in mobile development and live operations, Top Troops will help to usher in a new phase of growth for our partner studio. This is just the beginning of what’s possible when you bring together the best minds from both teams to create a dynamic and vibrant game."

We featured Take-Two Interactive and its subsidiaries in this year's Top 50 Mobile Game Makers list.