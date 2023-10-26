10 reasons you won’t want to miss our biggest show yet – Pocket Gamer Connects London!

Because celebrating 10 years of PG Connects at our biggest conference to date is the smart way to ring in the new year!

Pocket Gamer Connects is coming back to the heart of London, for our biggest and best conference to date, on January 22 - 23. We will be welcoming some 2,000 attendees to network, discover, pitch and learn from over 200 of the industry’s top executives and thought leaders. The event will cover mobile, PC and console, blockchain, VR/AR and more across 32 unmissable conference tracks.

Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetisation and growth, new technologies, company culture and more.

As always, there will be all the usual fringe events designed to foster great networking and inspire new business opportunities. We also expect to have a record number of attendees at this conference, and over 900 companies will be there, all waiting to connnect with YOU.

Our audience is truly global with the entire games industry ecosystem in person and on site so don't miss this unparalleled opportunity to connect with the global games industry all under one roof come January.

You've found this article just in time to make the most of our Super Early Bird offer, which ends at midnight on November 2nd! Make the most of the last few days of this fantastic offer and save up to £470 if you buy your ticket before prices rise!

Reason 1 - Countless Networking Opportunities with 2000+ Industry Professionals

This will be our biggest Connects conference to date! Network with more than 2,000 industry professionals all under one roof in the heart of London across two days filled with endless opportunities to connect, network and learn from one-another. Our London show is our flagship event, and is always our most highly attended event of the year. Connect with the games industry all in one place at this unmissable conference!

Reason 2 - Celebrate 10 Years of PG Connects

The last 10 years have flown by and we’ve been incredibly thankful for the amazing community we’ve built at our events during the last decade, so we’ll be celebrating all things PG Connects at our flagship conference. We’ll have competitions, giveaways and a whole host of surprises in addition to our usual line up of engaging tracks, top tier speakers and fantastic fringe events.

Reason 3 - Meet Your Ideal Business Match

Publisher SpeedMatch pairs developers with leading publishers. These sessions enable shortlisted developers and publishers to make initial contact during a dedicated two-hour stint of speed-date style meetings. These short meets aren’t obviously designed for closing a deal, but enable an initial contact that can be followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference. There’s no additional cost to join these sessions but an advance application must be made via our website.

Reason 4 - Secure Your Investment

Investor Connector facilitates one-on-one meetings with investors looking to spend their money in the right sector on the right projects! We’ve set aside a quiet space where pre-selected companies looking for funding and investors get to connect one-on-one to discuss their potential involvement. Whether you’re a game maker looking to secure investment for your next big project or an investor looking for an exciting new opportunity, Investor Connector is tailor-made for you! Find out more here.

Reasons 5 - Pitch your game to the experts

Indie developers are the lifeblood of the industry, and we’re intent on giving as many as we can the platform to bring their vision to reality! With our Big Indie Pitches (Mobile edition and PC + Console edition) you get the opportunity to gain real-time feedback on your indie game, press coverage and the chance to win awesome prizes.

Reason 6 - Share Your Pocket Gamer Connects Stories

We know how popular our conference series has been from the numbers, but it's the individual delegate or company moments which we are really hoping to hear about… From YOU. We want all our PG Connects family to be part of the celebrations so we're inviting you to share your memories as part of our PGC Stories series, you can share your photos, videos and memories on social media using the hashtag #PGCstories or by letting us know here and you could be featured in our PGC Stories series online and at the event!

Reason 7 - Cutting-edge content

PG Connects conferences explore the future of the games industry, and no show before has tackled as wide a variety as this one! Explore the hottest topics and catch thought-provoking discussions on the technologies that are shaping the future of the global games industry over 28 tracks (with more to be announced!) covering five future-gazing content themes:

The Business of Games The global games industry is expected to surpass $200bn in 2023. Find out more about the business of games from building a top notch company culture and nurturing your people, to getting your game published, prepared for the app store and building an audience.

Market Trends Stay ahead of the game with insight into all the latest and most up to date global trends with a specific look at the UK and European market. Discover the latest techniques in games marketing as well as future technologies that are shaping the game development landscape.

Money + Investment Get practical insight on funding your project as well as advice on creating financial security and success for your business. Learn the latest developments in monetisation including new advertising formats, IAPs and everything in between.

Beyond Games The future is now! Explore emerging technologies and trends that are driving innovation for the games of tomorrow and shaping the future of media beyond the realm of games too. We'll dive into the topics that get people talking with future-gazing sessions on the metaverse and Web3, blockchain, NFTs and Al.

Knowledge Sharing Be inspired by personal stories of success, failure and most importantly the lessons learned along the way. You can hear tips and tricks on practical aspects of game development and case studies from the front line, to improving your live ops strategy and thriving as an indie developer.

Reason 8 - Dedicated indie expo

Showcase your work or discover the next breakout hit at our dedicated area for indie talent, The Big Indie Zone. Right on the showfloor, in between sessions or meetings, you can learn all about up-and-coming amazing indies. And as an indie developer, this is a perfect opportunity to show off your amazing creation to attendees PLUS if you submit your entry on our website and you could win an indie expo table for free!

With so many publishers, investors and service providers in attendance you never know who may come across your table and strike a deal.

Reason 9 - Reconnect with old friends and meet new faces!

Looking for casual networking opportunities that allow you to let your hair down and enjoy connecting with both old friends and new faces in the industry? Look no further.

Enjoy a more laidback networking experience and have fun with your industry peers at our evening parties. The Warm Up Party is an ideal opportunity for you to get into the PG Connects spirit the night before kickoff, and our industry favourite Global Connects Party is a prime opportunity to enjoy some superfun ping pong action and drinks on us at London party venue Bounce!

Reason 10 - The industry loves the Connects experience!

There’s final good reason why people keep coming back to PGC. We deliver on immense value, and your ROI for attending is huge. Our conference has been voted the Best Value Conference by attendees and is Europe’s favourite mobile gaming conference. 97% of attendees would recommend Pocket Gamer Connects to their network. So come find out what the fuss is all about for yourself!

