Games For Change announce new 'Diverse Voices, New Stories Challenge'

Non-profit organisation Games for Change is set to present this year's Diverse Voices, New Stories Challenge alongside Google Play and technology company HP to boost awareness of mobile games from underrepresented developers and help players discover games that feature diverse characters, voices, and stories.

Established in 2004, Games for Change is focused on empowering game creators, students, educators and innovators to drive real-world change using games and technology. With the mobile platform garnering up to three billion players worldwide, Games for Change hopes to showcase the works of underrepresented voices and tell their stories as the industry seeks to become more inclusive and diverse.

Game developers from around the world are encouraged to submit finished or beta versions of their games for a chance to win prizes and gain global recognition by an audience looking for something new.

There will be expert panels to assess submissions and one team will receive support in the form of funding, mentorship, and marketing opportunities.

Exciting rewards and opportunities

The winner of the challenge will be rewarded with…

A $10,000 cash prize

A set of HyperX gaming peripherals

The opportunity to work with mobile marketing experts to help define the marketing strategy and launch plan for their mobile game.

G4C is also providing promotional opportunities to winners including showcasing the winning game on its website, social media, newsletter, and blog. In addition, the game may be featured at the annual G4C Festival in June 2024 (exact dates to be announced).

Although the challenge welcomes game developers from across the globe, it particularly emphasises creators whose voices are often overlooked or underrepresented in the global gaming industry. The main aim of the challenge is to help players discover excellent Android games that are either crafted by diverse teams or individuals or showcase new and varied stories, voices, and characters.

Game developers and the games they've created must meet at least one of these criteria to be eligible for the Challenge. You can read the complete Challenge rules and guidelines here.

The challenge submission portal opened on December 1, 2023, and closes on February 21, 2024, at 11:59 PM EST. Judges will then evaluate submissions from February to April 2024, and the winner will be announced on April 10, 2024. Good luck!