PocketGamer.biz named media partner for first-ever Gamemasters Summit

PocketGamer.biz will be the official media partner for the first-ever Gamemasters Summit taking place next month, created by leading developer and publisher Kwalee.

The Gamemasters Summit, a free digital conference on February 21st, 2024, will host numerous sessions featuring speakers from across the mobile games industry, delving into the nuances of mobile game development, publishing, marketing and creative design.

Participants will hear from leaders and experts from across the industry with keynotes, panels and workshops on subjects including game development, user acquisition, data science, analytics, monetisation, art, publishing and careers.

Sessions will be split between ‘Expert’ and ‘Emerging’ tracks so that everyone can benefit at any stage of their career. This event will also provide a hub for networking, offering attendees the chance to interact with peers and industry experts.

Expert speakers

Speakers at the Gamemasters Summit are set to include Michail Katkoff, founder of Deconstructor of Fun, Adam Smart, director of product, gaming at AppsFlyer and Gabriel Stürmer, CEO of Clap Clap Games, who will be sharing their insights and experiences in the mobile games industry, amongst other distinguished speakers.

"We’re incredibly excited to welcome Pocket Gamer as our media partner for the first ever Gamemasters Summit," said Kwalee VP of marketing Harry Lang.

"Their expertise and influence in the mobile gaming sector is unparalleled and this collaboration will not only increase the reach and impact of this free digital Summit but also enhance the learning experience for all participants, coming soon as it does after their own Pocket Gamer Connects event in London at the end of January.

"We look forward to working with the Pocket Gamer team on this and future Gamemasters Summits to make this event a ‘must attend’ in every games professional’s calendar".

Steel Media CEO Chris James added: “We look forward to working with Kwalee to support this new initiative, which is totally inline with our ongoing mission to educate, celebrate and connect the games industry in the UK and beyond.”

For more information about the Gamemasters Summit and to register for the event, please visit the website here.

PocketGamer.biz will be covering the event as it happens, so check back here for content next month. In the meantime, why not head check out Pocket Gamer Connects London - which will bring more than 2,500 industry professionals together in one place on January 22nd to 23rd.