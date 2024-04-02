GDC 2024 draws nearly 30,000 attendees

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2024 attracted 30,000 registered attendees for five days of sessions and networking opportunities.

More than 1,000 speakers led 730 sessions, workshops, and roundtable discussions this year. Meanwhile, more than 300 games companies had booths on the show floor.

GDC 2024 also introduced several new initiatives: the GDC Travel Together program for networking, a Game History Gallery showcasing games from marginalised developers, sunflower stickers for attendees with invisible disabilities, and the GDC Start-Up program for young companies.

PocketGamer.biz was out at the event - and you can expect more interviews from the show over the next few weeks. You can also check out our GDC 2024 takeaways article, which takes a look at the conference's key trends.

GDC returns next year!

Next year, GDC will return to the Moscone Center from Monday, March 17th to Friday, March 21st, 2025. A call for submissions will open this summer.

“GDC exists to give developers a space to meet, network and learn," said GDC event director Stephenie Hawkins. "The need for that connection has never been more urgent.

“In light of emerging generative AI technologies, layoffs and evolving working conditions, the Game Developers Conference will continue to provide developers with the key understandings and relationships to forge their way forward."

As well as GDC, Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco also took place on March 18th and 19th, with more than 1,000 attendees from over 500 companies heading to the show.