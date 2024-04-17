Scopely is celebrating Monopoly GO!'s first birthday with in-game events and rewards

Games developer Scopely is celebrating its one year anniversaryof Monopoly GO! with a range of surprises and rewards both inside the game and outside of it.

The celebration kicks off today with a player contest featuring musical talents J Balvin, Bon Jovi, and Natalie Jane which will conclude on Tuesday, April 23rd 2024.

Players have the opportunity to curate and share their Monopoly GO! song playlist, reflecting the range of emotions experienced while playing the game.

To join the contest, players simply need to create a Monopoly GO! playlist on Apple Music, share it on social media with #MOGOplaylist, tag @jbalvin, @bonjovi, or @nataliejanesings, for their chance to win exclusive merch, including custom board games and an in-game 'vinyl' Token.

Sample in-game celebrations

Scopely's anniversary celebrations also includes other in-game events such as the Anniversary Treasures Dig Event which brings a new dig tool that'll allow players to uncover exclusive anniversary finds across various levels.

There's also the Parade Partners Co-Op Event that'll see players team up with friends to craft imaginative parade floats and unlock rewards. In addition, all players receive special giveaways throughout the month as a gesture of appreciation from Scopely.

These giveaways include never-before-seen items, themed Community Chests, and exclusive anniversary emojis, offering players plenty of reasons to join in the festivities.

Monopoly GO! is one of today's biggest mobile games, having been the most successful casual game launch ever and sailing past $2 billion in earnings with $3 billion in its sights.