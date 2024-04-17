News

Scopely is celebrating Monopoly GO!'s first birthday with in-game events and rewards

The celebration kicks off today with a player contest featuring the diverse musical talents of J Balvin, Bon Jovi, and Natalie Jane

Scopely is celebrating Monopoly GO!'s first birthday with in-game events and rewards
By , Staff Writer

Games developer Scopely is celebrating its one year anniversaryof Monopoly GO! with a range of surprises and rewards both inside the game and outside of it.

The celebration kicks off today with a player contest featuring musical talents J Balvin, Bon Jovi, and Natalie Jane which will conclude on Tuesday, April 23rd 2024.

Players have the opportunity to curate and share their Monopoly GO! song playlist, reflecting the range of emotions experienced while playing the game.

To join the contest, players simply need to create a Monopoly GO! playlist on Apple Music, share it on social media with #MOGOplaylist, tag @jbalvin, @bonjovi, or @nataliejanesings, for their chance to win exclusive merch, including custom board games and an in-game 'vinyl' Token.

Sample in-game celebrations

Scopely's anniversary celebrations also includes other in-game events such as the Anniversary Treasures Dig Event which brings a new dig tool that'll allow players to uncover exclusive anniversary finds across various levels.

There's also the Parade Partners Co-Op Event that'll see players team up with friends to craft imaginative parade floats and unlock rewards. In addition, all players receive special giveaways throughout the month as a gesture of appreciation from Scopely.

These giveaways include never-before-seen items, themed Community Chests, and exclusive anniversary emojis, offering players plenty of reasons to join in the festivities.

Monopoly GO! is one of today's biggest mobile games, having been the most successful casual game launch ever and sailing past $2 billion in earnings with $3 billion in its sights.


Tags:
Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

Related Articles

Feature Mar 15th, 2024

Under the hood: Deconstructing Monopoly GO! as it passes $2 billion in revenue

News Mar 14th, 2024

Scopely’s Massimo Maietti to discuss the record-breaking hit Monopoly GO! at Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco

News Mar 13th, 2024

Monopoly GO makes $2 billion in 10 months with "less than a quarter" of that spent on UA

News Jan 9th, 2024

Monopoly GO! topped 2023 download AND revenue charts in the US

News Nov 16th, 2023

Monopoly Go changes the game with a record-breaking $1 billion in seven months