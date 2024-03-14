Scopely’s Massimo Maietti to discuss the record-breaking hit Monopoly GO! at Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco

We’re delighted to announce that Scopely GM & SVP of Product Massimo Maietti will join our roster of 90+ speakers at Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco next week to discuss the launch of the hit mobile game Monopoly GO!.

The event takes place on March 18th to 19th and features all the usual PGC goodness: a track full of insightful sessions, roundtables where industry professionals can air their views on hot topics, networking opportunities (like Publisher SpeedMatch, Investor Connector and more), the Journalist Bar, the Very Big Indie Pitch and much more.

Maietti will join PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple in a fireside chat entitled ‘How Monopoly GO! Rolled to the top of the Charts & United Monopoly Fans Across the Globe’.

Blockbuster insights

Scopely is one of the fastest-growing video game companies in the world and has created highly successful games by both reimagining beloved IPs and bringing new brands to life, from titles like Yahtzee With Buddies and Scrabble GO to Star Trek Fleet Command, Marvel Strike Force, Stumble Guys and more.

Scopely’s newest game, Monopoly GO!, has become a runaway success since it launched in April 2023, grossing $2 billion faster than any other casual game in history and holding the top spot as the No. 1 free game across the globe.

In this session, Maietti will discuss finding your audience, the importance of community and social features at a game’s core, the innovative dynamics that emerge when a global team operates across continents, and more.

