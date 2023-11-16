Monopoly Go changes the game with a record-breaking $1 billion in seven months

US-based mobile games company Scopely has today announced that 2023’s rising star Monopoly Go has officially surpassed $1 billion in lifetime revenue, achieved in seven months since release.

This is a record-breaking achievement in the world of casual mobile games, with Monopoly Go now the fastest to reach this figure in history.

The milestone comes at the perfect time too, announced one day in advance of National Play Monopoly Day, which takes place on November 19 every year.

A league of its own

Scopely is known for highly successful games like Marvel Strike Force, Star Trek Fleet and Stumble Guys (originally developed by Kitka Games), and Monopoly Go has joined that growing list in mere months as the biggest game launched in 2023, even beyond miHoYo’s Honkai: Star Rail, a record breaker in its own right and another April 2023 release.

Naturally Monopoly Go utilises Hasbro’s famous IP, and players have passed "go" more than 40 billion times in the mobile game this year. The reimagined Hasbro game has millions of players who have pushed it to the top of the free-to-play charts and now spend over $200 million per month in-game.

"Monopoly Go has achieved the biggest casual mobile game launch ever, which is an accomplishment beyond our wildest imagination, and we’re thrilled that fans love the experience. It’s also been fantastic to once again partner with Hasbro - our players were immediately drawn in by everything they love about playing Monopoly that translated so well to mobile," said Scopely chief revenue officer Tim O’Brien.

"The game is a perfect complement to Scopely’s diverse portfolio, further accelerating our scale, which is exciting."

Monopoly Go’s community spans over 120 countries and combines series classics with new worlds to explore. It marks the third time Scopely and Hasbro have partnered on a game, following Yahtzee With Buddies and Scrabble Go, both successes in their own rights.

"The success of Monopoly Go highlights the power of the Monopoly brand to continue to attract players and connect fans in unprecedented ways," said Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks. "In partnership with us, Scopely created a super fun and engaging game that is breaking records in a highly competitive market -- it’s one of the only mobile titles in history to earn $1 billion in under a year."

Reaching the $1 billion milestone in seven months is indeed a rarity. It’s a first among casual games and puts Monopoly Go at the same pace as 2016 giant Pokémon Go, which achieved the same milestone in seven months too and is still going strong today, having celebrated its seventh anniversary this summer.