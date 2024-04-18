Saudi Arabia's esports world cup's has the largest prize pool ever with $60m up for grabs

Saudi Arabia's first-ever esports world cup in Riyadh will have a staggering prize pool of $60 million, the largest prize money in esports history.

The event will host top esports clubs and players in 20 tournaments across 19 competitive titles over eight weeks. It also introduces the EWC Club Championship that offers $20 million to the top 16 clubs based on their performance across multiple games.

This innovative format allows clubs to compete in various titles, with the overall best club crowned Esports World Cup Club Champions. The remaining prize pool includes Game Championships, Player Bounties, and Qualifiers, totaling over $33 million.

In addition, standout players will receive $50,000 MVP bounties, with over $7 million awarded during the qualification phase as it aims to provide sustainable career options for competitive players and clubs.

The EWC features a diverse lineup of 19 titles, including popular games like Apex Legends, Fortnite, and League of Legends, alongside classics such as Street Fighter and StarCraft II with more games to be announced before the tournament.

Saudi Arabia as a premier esports hub

Saudi Arabia will host the EWC annually starting this summer. It's also expected to be the biggest esports event so far, boosting the gaming and esports sectors while also making the KSA a major hub for international sports and esports events.

The KSA's crown prince and prime minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman said, “The Esports World Cup is the natural next step in Saudi Arabia’s journey to become the premier global hub for gaming and esports, offering an unmatched esports experience that pushes the boundaries of the industry."

“The competition will enhance our progress towards realizing the Vision 2030 objectives of diversifying the economy, growing the tourism sector, creating new jobs in various industries, and providing world-class entertainment for citizens, residents, and visitors alike.”

The Kingdom also hopes that the competition will accelerate its National Gaming and Esports Strategy. By 2030, the esports industry is expected to generate over SAR 50 billion in GDP for Saudi Arabia and 39,000 new jobs as a result of this strategy.