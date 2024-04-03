Riot Games backs Esports World Cup in Riyadh with new LoL and TFT teams

Riot Games has announced that both League of Legends (LoL) Esports teams and Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Esports players will be competing in the Esports World Cup (EWC) in Riyadh this summer.

Since the EWC isn't an official LoL Esports event, Riot is not involved in production or team selection. However, Riot Games wants to make strategic decisions for an enhanced player experience and by bringing League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics competitions to the event the aim is clear that they wish to bolster Epsorts in the MENA region and be part of its growth and success.

Riot state that the Esports World Cup will feature TFT, LoL and over 20 other games to give players a unique gaming experience throughout the tournament. Riot has confirmed that supporting such events is crucial to improving the player experience, especially for fans in MENA who enjoy seeing their favourite teams compete live in their region.

Arabic localisation of LoL in MENA

With 20 offices worldwide, Riot is now focusing on its publishing efforts. Although the company has had an office in Dubai since 2018, it hasn't optimized the player experience for LoL in MENA despite pledging to localise LoL in Arabic for MENA players in 2019.

However, Riot says that it is finally fulfilling that promise this summer, adding that “we know it’s taken too long, but we’re almost there." Along with the Arabic localization, Riot is also getting ready to launch local servers based in the Middle East.

“The EWC offers not only the chance to compete on an international stage but also the ability to earn a piece of a meaningful prize pool, which helps enhance financial stability."

“The community has been asking for more international play, and this event is part of a broader strategy to allow for additional high-impact tournaments to the esports calendar."

“We believe the impact this event [Esports World Cup] can have for esports teams, pro players, and players across MENA makes our participation the right call," Riot Games wrote.

Your chance to be part of the MENA scene

After a triumphant first year in 2023, the Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects returns on May 1st to 2nd, 2024 alongside the Dubai Esports and Games Festival at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The summit will feature more than 100 renowned games industry speakers from all over the globe delivering insightful talks, panels and seminars across a number of themed tracks.

There will be extensive networking opportunities for anyone looking to get established in the region, whether you're a developer looking for a local publisher, or interested in exporting a hot new game from MENA to find a global audience.

Tickets are on sale now!